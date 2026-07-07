Your Money Line Appoints Nick Ferdon as First-Ever Chief Revenue Officer

Your Money Line logo Nick Ferdon

Ferdon brings 12+ years of HR and benefits tech experience to lead YML's revenue strategy as the company scales its financial wellness reach.

Your Money Line has an incredible foundation—a mission that resonates, a product that delivers, and a team that genuinely cares. I’m thrilled to help take this company to its next level.” — Nick Ferdon, Chief Revenue Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, today announced the appointment of Nick Ferdon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)—a newly created role for the company. As YML’s first CRO, Ferdon will lead revenue strategy and oversee both the sales and marketing teams, building the revenue engine that will power Your Money Line’s next stage of growth.“We’ve built something truly special at Your Money Line; a product employees love and employers trust,” said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line. “Bringing Nick on board signals our commitment to scaling that impact. His track record of turning early-stage revenue organizations into high-performing, repeatable machines is exactly what we need as we enter this next chapter.”Ferdon brings more than 12 years of experience leading sales and revenue organizations in human resources and benefits technology. Before founding his own consulting practice, he served as SVP of Sales & Revenue at Candidly, where he helped grow the company’s revenue by partnering with some of the largest financial institutions and recordkeepers in the U.S. Prior to Candidly, he held VP of Sales roles at Sapling and served as Head of Sales at Human Interest, joining as the 7th employee and first sales hire as the company grew into one of the fastest-growing 401(k) providers in the United States.“I’ve spent my career in the HR and benefits space, and I’ve seen firsthand the difference financial wellness makes for employees and the organizations that support them,” said Ferdon. “Your Money Line has an incredible foundation—a mission that resonates, a product that delivers, and a team that genuinely cares. I’m thrilled to help take this company to its next level.”Financial stress remains the number one concern for American workers, and the data underscores why — U.S. financial literacy has fallen to its lowest level in a decade, according to a recent TIAA Institute survey , and Vanguard's latest research found that 401(k) hardship withdrawal rates hit a record high in 2025, with 6% of participants tapping their retirement savings to cover emergencies. Employers are increasingly turning to benefits that make a measurable difference.Your Money Line meets that need with an all-in-one platform powered by AI with a foundation of certified financial coaches. The platform analyzes spending across 16,000+ account types to deliver personalized, actionable financial guidance and now, with Ferdon at the helm of revenue, YML is positioned to reach significantly more employers and employees nationwide.About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide, Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner). Learn how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported at yourmoneyline.com.

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