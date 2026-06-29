Oceanic Counseling Group Welcomes Christian McPhail, LPC, to Its West Columbia Office

Licensed Professional Counselor brings trauma-focused expertise and an integrative, client-centered approach to the Midlands community.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group is pleased to announce the addition of Christian McPhail , Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), to its team of clinicians at the West Columbia office . McPhail joins one of South Carolina's largest mental health practices, expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based care for adolescents and adults across the Midlands.A native of Florence, South Carolina, McPhail earned his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Claflin University and his Master's degree in Counseling from Webster University. He brings an integrative approach to therapy, drawing from a range of evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Person-Centered Therapy (PCT), Psychodynamic Therapy, and Grief Therapy.McPhail is also certified in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), enabling him to offer specialized support for individuals navigating trauma-related concerns. His clinical experience spans work with people facing anxiety, depression, eating disorders, trauma, grief, and chronic health conditions such as sickle cell disease.Working with both adolescents and adults, McPhail offers a supportive and collaborative environment where clients can explore challenges, build resilience, and work toward meaningful personal growth."Christian believes that healing is a journey that looks different for everyone," the practice noted in announcing his arrival. "He is committed to meeting clients where they are, helping them feel heard, understood, and empowered."Whether a client is navigating a difficult season or seeking personal growth, McPhail strives to walk alongside them as they build the tools and confidence needed to move forward with clarity, strength, and purpose.McPhail is now accepting new clients at Oceanic Counseling Group's West Columbia office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (803) 393-7873 or submitting an online contact form. In-person and HIPAA-compliant virtual sessions are available, and the practice accepts most major insurance plans.About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a large South Carolina mental health practice with a team of more than 50 therapists. Headquartered in Surfside Beach, the practice operates clinical offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Surfside Beach, West Columbia, Forest Acres, Irmo, Greenville, Anderson, and North Charleston, along with a robust online therapy division. Oceanic Counseling Group provides professional therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, grief, OCD, marriage and family concerns, and more, and accepts most major insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid. To learn more, visit oceaniccounseling.com.

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