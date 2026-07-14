Patrina Dixon, CFEI®, RFC®, Selected as an Advisory Board Member of the Florida Financial Educators Council
Patrina Dixon’s experience as an educator, author, entrepreneur, and community advocate will strengthen financial education efforts across Florida.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrina Dixon, CFEI®, RFC®, and bestselling author, has been selected as a member of the prestigious Advisory Board of the Florida Financial Educators Council (FFEC), according to a statement the group released today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Dixon holds credentials as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) through the National Financial Educators Council, the parent organization of the FFEC. She studied at the University of Hartford Barney School of Business and earned Certificates in Financial Management and Women’s Entrepreneurship from Cornell University. She also is a graduate of Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women: Black in Business program.
Patrina’s career experience included more than three decades with Cigna, from which she retired in 2025. She founded It’$ My Money with a mission to help young adults, women, and entrepreneurs transform their relationships with money toward achieving lasting clarity and stability. The business also provides business owners with actionable strategies that support profitability and growth. It’$ My Money reaches a broad audience in Florida and around the country through its blog, podcast, YouTube channel, and individualized counseling.
Patrina Dixon also is author of two bestselling books: It’$ My Money – A Guided Journal to Help You Manage Your Finances in two volumes available in both English and Spanish; and Entrepreneurship: My Story Your Guide. Dixon and It’$ My Money have been featured on Business Insider, Fox61 CT, Bank of America Institute, and BlackEnterprise, among other media platforms.
Patrina has a strong commitment to community service, currently serving as Executive Director of the Wealth Empowerment Initiative and Board Member of the Connecticut Authors and Publishers Association (CAPA). Previously she was a Member of WomenUnited, United Way and Board Member of St. Agnes Home. Dixon remains an active community advocate and volunteer.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on this board and to be part of a movement that is creating positive and lasting impact,” comments Patrina Dixon regarding her selection to the Board. “I am excited to contribute ideas, support outreach initiatives, amplify awareness efforts, and help create meaningful opportunities for education and empowerment.”
The Florida Council selects Advisory Board members based on their background, history of community service, and shared dedication to empowering communities with financial wellness. The organization looks forward to reaping the benefits of Patrina Dixon’s valuable input as they work together toward achieving their goals.
“Patrina Dixon brings an impressive combination of financial education expertise, entrepreneurial experience, and dedication to community service,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her work empowering women, young adults, and entrepreneurs will provide valuable insight to the Florida Financial Educators Council Advisory Board.”
The Florida Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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