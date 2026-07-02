Zion Health Reintroduces Repackaged Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner Set for Soft, Shiny Hair

Zion Health Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner in White Coconut, displayed with fresh coconut pieces in a bright bathroom setting.

Zion Health unveils repackaged Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner Set, a mineral-infused duo that cleanses, hydrates, and restores shine.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the repackaging of the Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner – White Coconut Set , a replenishing two-step hair care routine designed to cleanse, condition, and support soft, manageable, healthier-looking hair. Created for dry, dull, chemically treated, or stressed-looking hair, the duo helps restore shine, improve body, reduce everyday breakage, and support lasting moisture without leaving hair feeling stripped or weighed down.The Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo gently removes buildup, excess oils, and impurities while helping maintain hydration and scalp balance. The matching White Coconut Conditioner helps soften, smooth, and detangle while replenishing hair with nourishing oils, plant proteins, pro-vitamin B5, and mineral-rich clay. Together, the shampoo and conditioner work to leave hair feeling cleaner, softer, shinier, and more resilient with a fresh White Coconut scent.Powered by ionic clay minerals, aloe, glycerin, panthenol, hydrolyzed soy protein, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, yucca extract, and antioxidant-rich botanicals, the duo helps support both scalp comfort and hair manageability. The result is a complete cleansing and conditioning routine that restores softness, enhances shine, and helps hair look healthy, smooth, and full of life.Key Benefits of Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner – White Coconut Set• Gentle Cleansing & Conditioning: The shampoo helps remove buildup and excess oils, while the conditioner helps soften and smooth hair after cleansing.• Restores Softness & Shine: Aloe, glycerin, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, and conditioning agents help hydrate, smooth, and bring back natural-looking shine.• Improves Manageability: Panthenol, hydrolyzed soy protein, and conditioning botanicals help reduce tangles and support easier styling.• Helps Reduce Breakage: Pro-vitamin B5, plant proteins, and nourishing oils help strengthen hair fibers and improve resilience.• Supports Scalp & Hair Balance: Ionic clay minerals help cleanse and refresh the scalp while supporting moisture balance.• Replenishing White Coconut Routine: Infused with vitamins, minerals, proteins, and botanical oils to help revive dry, dull, or stressed-looking hair.• Great for Chemically Treated Hair: Offers extra hydration and nourishment for hair that needs gentle care and moisture support.Clean & Conscious Formulation• Sulfate Free Shampoo: Free from harsh sulfate cleansing agents.• Paraben Free: No parabens.• Mineral Infused: Contains ionic clay minerals with more than 57 trace minerals.• Nourishing Botanical Blend: Includes aloe, glycerin, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, yucca extract, and vitamin-rich conditioners to support softness and shine.• Protein-Enriched Formula: Hydrolyzed soy protein helps fortify hair and improve manageability.• Color & Chemically Treated Hair Support: Gentle cleansing and conditioning routine made for hair that needs extra moisture and care.Ingredient Highlights• Ionic Clay Minerals: Help gently cleanse, absorb excess oils, dissolve product buildup, and support scalp balance without stripping vital moisture.• Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice: Rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes to help condition hair, soothe the scalp, and support a healthy scalp environment.• Glycerin: A moisture-binding humectant that helps soften hair, support shine, and reduce dryness.• Panthenol / Pro-Vitamin B5: Helps hydrate the hair shaft, lock in moisture, improve softness, and support stronger, more resilient hair.• Hydrolyzed Soy Protein: Helps condition, fortify, and improve moisture retention for smoother, more manageable hair with lasting sheen.• Jojoba Oil: Closely resembles the scalp’s natural sebum and helps moisturize without clogging or weighing hair down.• Sunflower Oil: Lightweight and nutrient-rich, helping smooth frizz, support shine, and protect hair from dryness.• Mixed Tocopherols / Vitamin E: Antioxidant-rich vitamin support that helps nourish and protect hair.• Yucca Schidigera Extract: A botanical extract that helps support scalp freshness and a clean, balanced feel.• Malachite Extract: Contains copper and antioxidants to help protect, strengthen, and support hair resilience.• Smithsonite Extract: Helps create a protective, antioxidant-rich barrier to reduce moisture loss and defend against environmental stressors.How to UseWet hair and massage Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo gently into the scalp and hair, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with Ancient Clay Nourishing Conditioner, applying from scalp to ends. For excessively oily hair, apply conditioner from mid-shaft to ends. Rinse thoroughly.Full Ingredient ListAncient Clay Nourishing Shampoo – White Coconut:Aqua (Purified Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Stearate, White Coconut Fragrance, Soyamidopropalkonium Chloride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Amodimethicone, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Jojoba Oil, Sunflower Oil, Malachite Extract, Smithsonite Extract, Sodium Chloride (Salt), Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Ionic Clay Minerals.Ancient Clay Nourishing Conditioner – White Coconut:Aqua (Purified Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, White Coconut Fragrance, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Soy Lecithin, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Amodimethicone, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Yeast Extract, Ionic Clay Minerals.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, nourish, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skin, hair, and body care.For more information or to purchase Ancient Clay Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner – White Coconut Duo Set, visit Zion Health’s website.

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