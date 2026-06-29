Amend Treatment Ranks Among the Top 5-15% of Residential Mental Health Centers Nationwide for 2025 Measurable Outcomes

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Malibu-Based Luxury Facility Earns Elite Standing Among Premier Residential Programs Across the Country

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amend Treatment, a luxury residential mental health facility in Malibu, California, has achieved measurable outcome results ranking in the top 5–15% among premier residential treatment centers nationwide for 2025. The milestone reflects the facility's sustained investment in clinical excellence and evidence-based care that produces lasting results for adults navigating some of the most complex mental health conditions.

As demand for high-quality residential care continues to rise, outcome data has become a critical benchmark for families and referring professionals seeking programs that deliver real clinical progress. Amend has consistently prioritized both quality of environment and quality of care, combining the privacy of its Malibu setting with a level of clinical rigor typically reserved for institutional programs.

Amend's residential mental health program integrates proven therapies including CBT, DBT, and EMDR with advanced modalities such as Deep TMS, qEEG Brain Mapping and Neurofeedback, and Ketamine and Spravato treatment. Holistic offerings including equine therapy, acupuncture, yoga, and animal-assisted therapy round out an individualized plan built specifically for each client. With a six-bed maximum across two private Malibu residences, clients receive individual therapy up to four times per week, weekly psychiatric support, and a level of clinical attention that larger programs simply cannot provide.

The facility specializes in treating adults managing complex trauma, treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Amend's dual-diagnosis expertise ensures both conditions are addressed simultaneously through integrated, coordinated treatment planning rather than a siloed approach.

Amend holds accreditation from The Joint Commission, LegitScript certification, and full licensure through the California Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services. The facility accepts PPO insurance plans with out-of-network benefits and offers private pay options. Prospective clients and referring professionals can explore available treatment modalities and begin the intake process at AmendTreatment.com.

About Amend Treatment

Amend Treatment is a luxury residential mental health facility in Malibu, CA, licensed by the State Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services. The facility specializes in complex trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring conditions for adults seeking a private, high-acuity level of care.



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