Attorney General Alan Wilson applauds U.S. Supreme Court for agreeing that President Trump can replace executive branch appointees

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) –South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson made the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Humphrey's Executor v. United States, a 1930's decision that prevented presidents from firing Commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission.

“I applaud today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Trump v. Slaughter. The President has the authority to remove those who work at his discretion within different agencies under his purview. The attempt to limit the power of the executive branch during the Trump administration is blatantly unconstitutional. This is a win for the rule of law and the separation of powers of the three branches of government.”

You can read the opinion here.