Carra vote explanations for the week of June 22, 2026

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 :

I voted YES on HB 5145 (Rep. Woolford) would prohibit self-attestation regarding identity, income and residency for public assistance program applications.

EXPLANATION: Testimony in the Oversight Subcommittee on State and Local Public Assistance Programs hearings has revealed the prevalence of self attestation in welfare programs administered by MDHHS. Applicants are able to self attest that their information is correct without having to provide documented proof. Self attestation is a practice that increases the likelihood of waste, fraud, and abuse with taxpayer-funded resources, and it is prudent for the legislature to require real verification.

PASSED: 58-49

I voted NO on HB 4727-29, 4959 (Reps. Wilson, Schmaltz, VanderWall) would require that individuals appointed as professional guardians or conservators under the Estates and Protected Individuals Code (EPIC) be licensed. Would create a new article under the Occupational Code to establish a licensing system for professional guardians and conservators. Would establish an order of priority for guardian appointments for ward’s that are developmentally disabled. Would amend the State License Fee Act to establish the initial application and renewal fee for Professional Guardian or Conservator licenses.

EXPLANATION: As usual, these licenses come with fees, creating more revenue for the state. Implementing new licensing systems also increases administrative costs for state government. Expanding licensure requirements inappropriately increases the size and scope of government.

PASSED: 102-4, PASSED: 101-5, PASSED: 101-5, PASSED: 100-6

I voted NO on HB 5254&55 (Reps. Rigas, Pohutsky) would restrict how much interest health care providers can charge for medical debt, restrict collection actions and the sale of medical debt.

EXPLANATION: Government intervention is a significant contributor to healthcare expenses. Medical debt is a consequence of unreasonable prices, and those prices continue to climb because this industry is over-regulated. Healthcare costs, and consequently, medical debt, would decrease if private sector providers were able to operate on market principles. Instead of micromanaging the healthcare industry and prescribing parameters for the collection of medical debt, government should move to divest itself from the healthcare industry.

PASSED: 99-7, PASSED: 95-11

I voted NO on HB 6071-73 (Reps. Schmaltz, Frisbie, Bohnak) would mandate hospitals to have a financial assistance policy compliant with certain availability and eligibility requirements, create the medical debt relief fund, and prohibit consumer reporting regarding medical debt.

EXPLANATION: Further burdening hospitals with government mandates will not lead to cheaper, more efficient service. Rather, hospitals will have to present financial assistance policies to manage costs that are rising due to government regulations. Hospitals should be able to focus on providing care rather than complying with a myriad of state mandates.

PASSED: 94-12, PASSED: 93-13, PASSED: 94-12

I voted YES on SB 205 (Sen. Daley) would permit physician offices and urgent care clinics to provide information on organ, tissue, and bone marrow donation, if the patient agrees to receiving such information.

EXPLANATION: If a private practice physician’s office or an urgent care clinic wants to ask patients about bone marrow, tissue and organ donation, they should be able to do so. This conversation is between provider and patient, and government should not interfere.

PASSED: 103-3

Wednesday, June 24th, 2026 :

I voted YES on HB 5082 (Rep. Kunse) would require the state to provide timely and free wetland assessments for property owners.

EXPLANATION: EGLE’s current regulation of wetlands comes with unpredictability and delays for property owners. If a property owner seeks clarity by requesting a wetlands determination, EGLE should provide this assessment free of charge and in a timely manner.

PASSED: 57-50

I voted YES on HB 5502 (Rep. Cavitt) would clarify when an incidentally created wetland can be regulated by EGLE.

EXPLANATION: Expanding and clarifying what constitutes incidentally created wetlands protects people from government overreach. It is crucial for the legislature to protect private property rights from the whims of unelected bureaucrats.

PASSED: 58-49

I voted YES on HB 5707 (Rep. Bierlein) would create a state permit exemption for non-commercial residential ponds under 1 acre on land zoned for residential or agricultural purposes.

EXPLANATION: Currently, property owners are typically required to get a permit from the state before excavating or constructing a pond on their own land. The current process is overly burdensome for property owners seeking to make decisions on their own land. A family should not have to worry about bureaucrats harassing them if they choose to build a small pond on the land that they own.

PASSED: 63-44

I voted YES on HB 5045&46 (Reps. BeGole, O’Neal) would specify that redemption periods begin after a sheriff’s deed is recorded, if the recording is more than 20 days after a sale.

EXPLANATION: There has been confusion regarding the six-month redemption period on foreclosed properties. Previously, the redemption period was thought to begin after the sheriff’s deed was recorded with the county, even if the deed was not recorded within 20 days of the sale. A recent court case reversed this understanding, ruling that the redemption period begins from the date of the sale. It is sensible to align the redemption period with the date the sheriff’s deed was recorded because it provides more time and needed clarity on how individuals experiencing foreclosure may proceed in attempting to redeem their property.

PASSED: 105-2, PASSED: 105-2

I voted NO on HB 5338 (Rep. Kunse) would allow the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) to develop a model presentation on organ, eye, and tissue donation and transplantation programs, and encourage schools to provide the model presentation to students before they complete 9th grade.

EXPLANATION: The MDE would need $200,000 and another employee to develop a model presentation on organ, eye, and tissue donation. The state does not need to spend more taxpayer resources to create this program, especially when these topics are already addressed during driver’s training.

PASSED: 93-14

I voted YES on HB 5974 (Rep. Aragona) would permit parent access to minor’s medical records even if the minor obtained health care lawfully without parent consent.

EXPLANATION: Parents have every right to know their children’s medical records until they are adults. It is the responsibility of parents to have access to information regarding their children’s well-being so they can make informed decisions regarding their dependents.

PASSED: 61-46

I voted YES on HB 6009 (Rep. Roth) would prohibit the state from providing excessive severance payments and from preventing disclosure of certain employment-related information.

EXPLANATION: A former UIA Director received a severance package worth $85,000 in 2020, and a former MDHHS Director received a severance package worth $155,506 in 2021. The privilege of high-dollar, extravagant severance agreements should not exist for state employees, who are funded by the hardworking people of Michigan. Restricting the terms of these taxpayer-funded agreements is a productive step towards a government that is more fiscally responsible.

PASSED: 107-0

I voted YES on HB 4408 (Rep. Wozniak) would amend the Powers of Appointment Act of 1967, to expand the powers of a trustee.

EXPLANATION: This will provide continuity between common law and statutes regarding powers of appointment, making a complex and specialized area of law more flexible and clearer within probate courts.

PASSED: 107-0

I voted YES on HB 4523 (Rep. Wozniak) would amend the Estates and Protected Individuals Code (EPIC) to make various small, technical changes with regard to the power of trustees.

EXPLANATION: Probate and trust litigation can easily become complex, tying down time and resources. Making technical changes to provide further clarity will help these processes going forward.

PASSED: 107-0

I voted YES on HCR 8 (Rep. Steele) would approve an extension of the state of emergency declared on April 2

EXPLANATION: Currently, state requirements prohibit eight Michigan counties from using gasoline that exceeds 7.0 psi vapor pressure in the summer months. A state of emergency suspended this regulation, putting E15 fuel back on the market for these consumers. Without this action by July 1st, residents of these eight counties would face higher gas prices resulting from this state-imposed requirement.

PASSED: 105-2

Thursday, June 25th, 2026 :

I voted YES on HB 6007 (Rep. Cavitt) would exempt lemonade stands from licensure and permitting under the Food Law.

EXPLANATION: Lemonade stands are a fun way for kids to gain real-world experience in entrepreneurship. It’s a classic tradition for enterprising kids to spend their time on making and selling lemonade. Kids operating a lemonade stand during their summer break shouldn’t have to worry about navigating complex licensure and regulatory frameworks.

PASSED: 107-0

I voted YES on HB 5936-38 (Reps. Harris, Aragona, Smit) would require the department responsible for approving or denying permits to refund an application fee in total if the application is not approved or denied by the processing deadline. Would modify the approval process for certain environmental permits. Would limit revisions of environmental permit applications.

EXPLANATION: EGLE’s permitting process is in need of reform to prevent uncertainty and delays for people seeking permits. Establishing set timeframes and limiting departmental authority provides relief from government overreach for those seeking permits.

PASSED: 58-49, PASSED: 58-49, PASSED: 62-45

I voted YES on HB 4905 (Rep. Schmaltz) would allow family and marriage therapist license applicants to obtain required client experience virtually.

EXPLANATION: Prospective family and marriage therapists are required to complete a mix of educational and experience standards in order to obtain a license. Recognizing that virtual sessions count towards those hours is a step in the right direction of reducing government burdens on this field.

PASSED: 106-1

I voted NO on HB 5544-5550 (Reps. Lightner, Martin, B. Carter, Snyder, Lightner, Tisdel, Schuette) would create the Money Transmission Modernization Act (MTMA) and update languages and references in various state statutes.

EXPLANATION: Rather than modernizing regulatory frameworks, the state should move towards less regulation. The Money Transmission Modernization Act grants excessive authority to the Director of DIFS, including strict penalties, rule promulgating authority, and the ability to coordinate with out-of-state entities.

PASSED: 97-10, PASSED: 102-5, PASSED: 102-5, PASSED: 102-5, PASSED: 102-5, PASSED: 102-5, PASSED: 102-5

I voted NO on HB 6098&99 (Reps. Frisbie, Linting) would prohibit surveillance pricing while still allowing for dynamic pricing practices and loyalty rewards programs.

EXPLANATION: Private companies can currently use personal identifiable data to either raise or decrease their prices. Fundamentally, this is a market decision. Government should not direct pricing on consumer goods. If a company uses data to raise their prices, they would be susceptible to competitors willing to offer the same goods or services at a cheaper rate. Consumers demanding protection should turn to a private sector watchdog to ensure surveillance pricing isn’t used instead of hiring government to regulate and monitor market transaction policies.

PASSED: 92-15, PASSED: 92-15

I voted NO on HB 4703, SB 415 (Rep. Wortz, Sen. Johnson) would require insurers to cover group prenatal care services. Would require Medicaid to cover group prenatal care services.

EXPLANATION: Insurance coverage is generally expensive, and it is not prudent for the state to add a mandate for group prenatal care coverage on the private sector. Further, requiring this type of coverage for Medicaid recipients will increase burdens on taxpayers.

PASSED: 102-4, PASSED: 103-3

I voted NO on HB 4539&40 (Reps. Wooden, Meerman) would expand eligibility for MSHDA’s Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund (HCDF) to middle-income households (up to 120% AMI) and provide state/regional housing authorities greater flexibility to address housing needs.

EXPLANATION: Expanding eligibility for taxpayer-funded assistance will not solve the housing crisis. While this package does not directly allocate more money to the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund, it is likely that more resources will be directed to this program in the future to address expanded eligibility. Returning money to the hardworking people of Michigan will better address the housing affordability crisis instead of expanding existing programs.

PASSED: 92-13, PASSED: 92-13

I voted NO on HB 5805-07 (Reps. Aragona, Grant, Aragona) would establish and administer the Housing Opportunity Tax Credit program. Would create housing opportunity tax credits. Would provide housing opportunity credits against the retaliatory tax.

EXPLANATION: The federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit passes through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), and funds are then disbursed to qualified housing developers. A state program is an improper expansion to the size and scope of government.

PASSED: 91-14, PASSED: 92-13, PASSED: 92-13

I voted NO on HB 6043 (Rep. VanWoerkom) would codify the current Tri-Share Program that provides for shared childcare costs between the state, employer, and employee.

EXPLANATION: The Tri-Share Program was originally a pilot program administered by MiLEAP. Codifying the program expands government by making a temporary program permanent. Instead, the state should not only reduce its involvement in childcare but also move to lower taxes across the board so that people are better equipped to afford childcare services.

PASSED: 95-10

I voted NO on HB 6074 (Rep. Bohnak) would prevent private equity/institutional firms from owning more than 100 single-family homes.

EXPLANATION: It is not proper for government to determine who is allowed to purchase single family homes after creating the unaffordable housing crisis in the first place. Saddling the people of Michigan with high tax burdens and over-regulating housing markets has put people at a disadvantage. Rather than attempting to solve the problem with further regulations, government should move to reduce tax burdens, cut red tape, and unleash our economy so that people are able to afford a home.

PASSED: 102-3