PRESS RELEASE: Texas Announces 2026 Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins



(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock today announced the agency’s launch of its 2026 State of Texas Commemorative Coins, also known as Lone Stars. This unprecedented, state-authorized initiative offers gold and silver commemorative coins, along with a line of innovative Modern Redbacks gold bills, to the wholesale and retail precious metals markets. Issued under the direction of the Texas Bullion Depository, the products will introduce new audiences to the depository and its services and mark the first time any U.S. state has offered a comprehensive precious metals program, combining bullion-grade coins with collectible proof coins and 24 karat gold bills. “We are proud to oversee this important initiative on behalf of the people of Texas,” Hancock said. “The State of Texas Commemorative Series reflects years of hard work to build a depository that Texans can trust, and it’s an honor to bring a program of this caliber to market — one that celebrates Texas history while advancing the financial protections for Texans that the Legislature envisioned.” The 2026 State of Texas Lone Star was designed by internationally acclaimed numismatic artist Joel Iskowitz. The design represents one of Iskowitz’s final completed works before his recent passing, making it a particularly meaningful release for collectors. The State of Texas Commemorative Coins and Modern Redbacks will be available in mid-July for purchase through a network of authorized national coin and bullion retailers. Find a list of authorized retailers at TXBD.gov. The Commemorative Coin and Modern Redback Series is designed to advance the depository’s mission while honoring Texas’ heritage, reflecting the values that have long defined the Lone Star State: independence, strength, resilience and enduring prosperity. “When I signed legislation to create the Texas Bullion Depository, our state sent a clear message that Texans deserve real protections when it comes to their precious metals,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “The State of Texas Commemorative Series is the next step in delivering on that promise. These products will help promote the depository on a national and global scale and highlight the important work it does to safeguard the wealth and assets of everyday Texans. I am proud that Texas continues to lead the way as home to the first state-run and owned precious metals depository.” Depository Administrator Macy Douglas said, “We are proud to introduce the State of Texas Commemorative Series to Texans and collectors around the world. This is the first program of its kind in any state, and we believe it will strengthen the brand of the depository while serving as a tribute to the people, places and events that have shaped the Lone Star State.” The State of Texas Commemorative Coins, also referred to as rounds, and Modern Redback gold bills, are not legal tender and are issued solely for their commemorative, collectible and precious metals value. For more information about the product lines, go to the depository’s website. About the Texas Bullion Depository In 2015, the Texas Legislature established the Texas Bullion Depository, the first state-administered precious metals depository in the country, to give Texans and investors nationwide a secure, transparent way to store physical gold and silver without relying on out-of-state facilities.

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