Oceanic Counseling Group's Greenville Office Marks PTSD Awareness Month, Inviting Trauma Survivors to Reach Out for Help

This June, the Greenville team encourages anyone carrying the weight of a traumatic experience to take a first step toward healing.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Month this June, Oceanic Counseling Group 's Greenville office is encouraging individuals affected by trauma to connect with a member of its clinical team. Post-traumatic stress can follow many kinds of experiences — combat and military service, accidents, abuse, loss, medical crises, or other life-altering events — and it often goes unspoken. The Greenville team wants the community to know that support is available, and that reaching out is a sign of strength."Trauma can leave people feeling isolated, as though no one else could understand what they carry," said a member of Oceanic Counseling Group. "PTSD Awareness Month is a chance to remind our community that healing is possible, and that no one has to walk that road alone. We'd be honored to walk it with them."Oceanic Counseling Group invites anyone struggling in the aftermath of a traumatic event to call their scheduling team and book a confidential conversation with a therapist. Appointments are available in person and through HIPAA-compliant telehealth, and the practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.The Greenville office brings together clinicians with deep experience in trauma, grief, and the wide range of challenges that can follow difficult life experiences. Meet the Greenville Team Courtnie Merrill-Perry, LISW-CPS — My name is Courtnie and I am a Licensed Independent Social Worker for Clinical Practice. After graduating with my Master’s of Science in Social Work from the University of Louisville in 2018, I have spent the last 5 years working to help clients cope with their unique mental health challenges. I have experience working as a therapist with in-home services, outpatient, and residential. I have worked with clients facing anxiety, depression, disordered eating, sexual/physical/emotional abuse, trauma, family conflict, LGBTQIA+, social difficulties, ADHD, obsessive compulsions, and adoption and attachment difficulties. I specialize in working with children, adolescents, and young adults but welcome all clients. I believe in taking a relational approach and building a relationship based on trust and mutual respect to empower personal growth. I also believe that there is a unique advantage to using creative and kinetic strategies and, yes, we can do that virtually!Natasha Barroso-Salazar ("Tasha"), LMSW — My name is Natasha, I go by Tasha and I am a Licensed Master Social Worker under the supervision of Courtnie Merrill-Perry LISW-CPS. I started my journey as an Aircraft Firefighter and later as a Mental Health Technician as an Airmen for the US Air Force. After I separated, I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Masters in Clinical Social Work and interned with the Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center. I have worked as an Intensive Outpatient Program therapist in addiction counseling, responded to mass casualty events as a member of the Traumatic Stress Response team and coordinating resources for Veterans with the VA. I have experience helping clients explore their unique perspectives and aid their resiliency through anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, generational patterns, life transitions and self-esteem. I welcome all clients and view my approach as a guide through the forest of the psyche- I’ll join each step you take making the journey less lonely and together we can find the other side you are seeking. I foster an environment of empowerment and compassion and deeply value the trust and rapport I have the privilege of earning. When I am not in the office, the mountains are calling, so I must go- hiking with my cats and husband. I also love crocheting, crafting and reading good books!Stacia Schioppa, LISW-CP — I am a Licensed Independent Social Worker with over 28 years of experience working with children, adolescents, and adults in school, outpatient, and private practice settings. I specialize in working with adolescents and adults managing life stressors and transitions, anxiety, depression, and a history of trauma, and with children and adolescents with problematic sexual behaviors. My approach is eclectic, utilizing trauma informed, person centered, CBT, DBT, and strength and mindfulness-based modalities to individualize the therapy process, creating space for autonomy, voice, growth, hope, creativity, and laughter. Therapy can be hard work, and I strive to provide a warm and safe environment to explore and honor your unique experiences, strengths, goals, and potential at a pace that is comfortable to you, supporting and celebrating your journey toward healing and wellbeing.Julie Collins, LISW-CP — My name is Julie and I am a Licensed Independent Social Worker for Clinical Practice. I graduated with my Master’s of Social Work from the University of Kentucky in 2021. I have experience working as a therapist within elementary, middle, and high school and in an outpatient setting. I have worked with clients who have faced anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, and conflict within families and relationships. I approach each client from a person-centered perspective and believe in taking a holistic approach to treatment. While my experience is mostly with children, adolescents, and young adults, I welcome all clients. I value building a trusting relationship and working to empower my clients to make lasting changes within their lives. When I am not providing therapy, I enjoy staying active, cooking, and channeling my creativity through different avenues.Jerome Wicker, LPC — As a professional, my passion and purpose ignited from a youth, as I would turn my life over to Jesus Christ as my Lord and Personal Savior at age 16. Helping, serving, and encouraging came natural…it was a gift in so many ways. The joy I receive when I’m able to provide life-changing hope is indescribable. Pursuing my Bachelors in Psychology from Liberty University was the first step, in making this dream and passion a reality; next, I would journey to receive a Masters in Human Services- area of specialization Marriage and Family. Lastly, I would take the final step in obtaining my Masters degree in Professional Counseling, all the while, amassing over 22 years of experience. When I’m not professionally helping others, I spend a lot of time in nature, enjoying live sports, and reading.Brittney Perkins, LMSW — Hi, I’m Brittney Perkins, LMSW, under the supervision of Courtnie Merrill-Perry LISW-CPS. I believe therapy is not about having everything figured out—it’s about having a place where you can finally set things down, breathe, and be met with understanding instead of pressure. I work with individuals navigating grief, caregiver stress, identity shifts, and major life transitions. My approach is grounded in compassion, presence, and respect for the emotional weight people often carry silently for far too long. I earned my Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences with a focus in Early Intervention and my Master of Social Work from Winthrop University. My clinical background includes hospice and end-of-life care, child welfare (foster care and adoption), youth mentoring, and early childhood development. These experiences have given me a deep respect for the many ways people experience loss, connection, and change across the lifespan. Over time, I’ve learned that suffering is rarely just about one moment or one circumstance—it is often layered, relational, and shaped by life experiences that were never fully processed or supported. In therapy, I help clients gently untangle those layers with care, clarity, and self-compassion. I take an integrative, strengths-based approach, drawing from cognitive-behavioral principles, mindfulness, and acceptance-based strategies alongside trauma-informed and grief-focused care. I often work with clients who are: Holding the emotional weight of caring for others, Moving through grief, loss, or anticipatory grief, Experiencing identity shifts or life transitions or Feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, or emotionally exhausted. In our work together, we focus on both understanding your experience and building tools that help you move through life in a way that feels more grounded and aligned with who you are becoming—not just who you have had to be. Therapy with me is collaborative, steady, and rooted in authenticity and genuine connection. There is no expectation to perform, explain perfectly, or rush your process. You get to show up as you are, and we begin there.About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a large mental health practice with over 50 therapists and a dedicated team of administrative professionals serving communities across South Carolina. With clinical offices in Greenville, Anderson, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Surfside Beach, Columbia, West Columbia, Irmo, and North Charleston — plus a robust telehealth division — the practice offers care for PTSD and trauma, anxiety, depression, OCD, grief, marriage and family counseling, and more. The group accepts most insurance plans and is committed to making compassionate, accessible mental health care a reality for individuals and families throughout the state.Schedule an Appointment by calling 864-973-7700 or submitting an online contact form!Oceanic Counseling Group — Greenville Office37 Villa Rd., Suite 508Greenville, SC 29615Phone: (864) 973-7700Website: oceaniccounseling.comIf you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.

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