ArcStone Achieves Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification

ArcStone, GBC B Corp Logo WOSB Certification

ArcStone has achieved WOSB certification, expanding federal contracting opportunities for its web, accessibility, and digital marketing services.

We've always held ourselves to a high standard of accountability. This WOSB certification builds on that and creates new pathways to bring our mission-driven approach to more government partners.” — Lisa Hirst Carnes

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