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ArcStone Achieves Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification

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ArcStone, GBC

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WOSB Certification

WOSB Certification

ArcStone has achieved WOSB certification, expanding federal contracting opportunities for its web, accessibility, and digital marketing services.

We've always held ourselves to a high standard of accountability. This WOSB certification builds on that and creates new pathways to bring our mission-driven approach to more government partners.”
— Lisa Hirst Carnes
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArcStone, a web design and digital marketing agency specializing in nonprofit, purpose-driven, and government clients, announced it has received official Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The certification adds to ArcStone's existing B Corp designation, further underscoring the agency's commitment to accountability, equity, and social impact.

The WOSB certification opens eligibility for federal set-aside contracts designated for women-owned businesses, strengthening ArcStone's ability to serve government agencies alongside its existing public sector client base.

ArcStone works with nonprofits, government agencies, and purpose-driven organizations across the United States, delivering services including web development, SEO and AI visibility, accessibility compliance, managed hosting and digital marketing.

For more information, visit arcstone.com.

Lisa Hirst Carnes
ArcStone
+1 612-455-7200
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ArcStone Achieves Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification

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