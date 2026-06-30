ArcStone Achieves Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification
ArcStone has achieved WOSB certification, expanding federal contracting opportunities for its web, accessibility, and digital marketing services.
The WOSB certification opens eligibility for federal set-aside contracts designated for women-owned businesses, strengthening ArcStone's ability to serve government agencies alongside its existing public sector client base.
ArcStone works with nonprofits, government agencies, and purpose-driven organizations across the United States, delivering services including web development, SEO and AI visibility, accessibility compliance, managed hosting and digital marketing.
For more information, visit arcstone.com.
Lisa Hirst Carnes
ArcStone
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