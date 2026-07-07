Pickleball Noise Problem Moves Indoors; SLN/CR Launches Free AI-Powered Assessment Tool to Diagnose and Fix It

Indoor pickleball is one of the loudest environments in recreational sports. Most operators have no idea how bad the problem is — until players stop coming back

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to USA Pickleball indoor pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America — and one of the loudest. Hard walls, metal ceilings, and smooth sports floors trap and amplify every paddle strike, creating sustained noise environments that players and staff find annoying.The human cost on the front lines is growing. One facility staffer at a national indoor pickleball chain, speaking on condition of anonymity, reports: 'After four-hour shifts, I deal with constant ear ringing, headaches, and sensory overload. It’s reached the point where I’m concerned about hearing risk.” This is no longer just a comfort issue; it is a burgeoning occupational hazard. For operators, the business impact is equally stark: unwanted noise can negatively affect membership levels and coaches may struggle to be heard over the din. Yet most treatment decisions are still based on guesswork rather than field-verified data. In an industry lacking established indoor acoustic standards, facilities are flying blind while staff and revenue pay the price.“Acoustics are often overlooked in planning and design because architects, general contractors, and civil engineers may not know how to assess the potential problem — and by the time an operator realizes there’s an issue, players are already walking out the door or staff members are giving notice,” said Brett Cooper, Chief Sales Officer, SLN/CR SLN/CR today announced the availability of Acoustic Snapshot, a free AI-powered assessment tool that gives any indoor sports facility operator a field-validated noise diagnosis and treatment recommendation in under three minutes. The tool is built on Sabine equation physics used by professional acousticians, calibrated against independently verified real-world installation data. Users enter facility dimensions and surface materials and receive a professional report including reverberation time calculations, product specifications, and a 3D treatment visualization. A case study documenting the field measurement methodology and independently verified results is available for download at https://acoustics.slncr.com What sets Acoustic Snapshot apart is its data foundation. Unlike tools that rely on manufacturer lab ratings or modeled estimates, Acoustic Snapshot is calibrated against before-and-after field measurements conducted by an INCE Board Certified independent acoustician in a large indoor sports facility. The result is a specification grounded in real-world performance, not theory.“The indoor pickleball industry is experiencing rapid growth, and with that comes the need to address the unique acoustic challenges these facilities present. There is a clear and growing need for an established indoor acoustic standard that gives operators a defensible benchmark — and the tools to meet it,” said Carl Schmits, Chief Technical Officer, USA Pickleball.Indoor Facilities Can Identify and Fix the Problem:1) Know your number - Run a free facility noise assessment in under three minutes at acoustics.slncr.com2) See the proof - Download the independently verified field data case study at acoustics.slncr.com)3) Contact SLN/CR directly to discuss your facility at hello@slncr.com or 913-213-3591About SLN/CR Panels, LLCSLN/CR Panels, LLC is an acoustic solutions company specializing in large indoor and outdoor sports and recreation facilities, including pickleball courts, gymnasiums, and multi-sport complexes. SLN/CR designs treatment systems to a field-validated cubic volume standard and independently verifies performance outcomes using third-party measurement. Acoustic Snapshot, the company’s free AI-powered acoustic assessment tool, is available at acoustics.slncr.com.Web: acoustics.slncr.com

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