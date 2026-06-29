What Remote Job Seekers Really Look for in a Listing, According to New Survey Data

67% of remote professionals say better pay is the single biggest thing that would make an employer more appealing, new We Work Remotely survey data shows

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global survey of remote professionals offers employers a clearer picture of what actually makes a remote job listing worth applying for, and what quietly pushes strong candidates away before they ever hit submit.According to survey data collected by We Work Remotely, the world’s largest remote job board and global community for remote work with more than 6 million monthly visitors, candidates are reading job posts more carefully than ever and making fast decisions about which roles deserve their time. When asked about the single most important thing they look for in a remote job posting, pay was the most common answer, named by roughly 27 percent of respondents. Flexibility and work-life balance followed closely at about 21 percent, with a clear and genuinely remote setup and transparent role details rounding out the most-mentioned priorities.The data also shows what makes people decide not to apply at all. Low or unclear pay was by far the biggest deterrent, cited by around a quarter of respondents. Vague job descriptions and a lack of transparency came next, followed by listings that turn out not to be fully remote after all. In other words, the fastest way to lose a qualified remote candidate is to leave them guessing about salary, expectations, or whether the role is truly location independent.These frustrations point to a simple truth about remote hiring . Candidates value their time and want to apply with confidence. A posting that states the salary, describes the role honestly, and confirms that the position is genuinely remote signals respect and clarity, and it tends to attract people who are ready to commit rather than browse.“67% of remote professionals said a better salary would make an employer more appealing - more than any other factor.”That signal was hard to miss when respondents were asked what would make a remote employer more appealing overall. At 67 percent, a better salary was the single most-cited factor, outpacing every other option. Roughly half pointed to stronger benefits and to more meaningful career development opportunities, while nearly four in ten said they want employers to do more to support work-life balance. Taken together, these answers describe candidates who are looking for fair pay paired with room to grow and a culture that respects their time.For companies competing in a global talent market, the takeaway is practical. The job posting is the first impression, and small details carry real weight. Being upfront about compensation, writing a clear and honest description, confirming the role is fully remote, and showing a path for growth can be the difference between a listing that gets ignored and one that brings in the right people.As remote hiring continues to mature, the survey suggests that transparency is no longer a nice-to-have. It is what serious candidates expect, and it is increasingly how they decide where to spend their time and where to build their careers.About We Work RemotelyWe Work Remotely is the world’s largest remote job board and the global community for remote work. With more than a decade of leadership in remote hiring and over 6 million monthly visitors, the platform connects millions of remote-first professionals with companies around the world, helping job seekers find legitimate, flexible opportunities while helping employers reach top global talent across borders.

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