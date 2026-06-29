NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor contracting professionals enable RIMPAC 2026 through critical support services

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor contracting professionals are executing more than $1 million in contracted support services for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, ensuring thousands of multinational participants have the infrastructure and mobility required to train effectively across the Hawaiian Islands.

The contracts include bus transportation, crane and tug services, portable sanitation, reception support and other essential services that sustain large-scale exercise activities across multiple locations throughout Hawaii. Together, these requirements form a critical but often unseen layer of logistical support that enables RIMPAC operations to run smoothly while meeting strict fiscal and regulatory requirements.

"With NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor serving as the world-class provider of integrated logistics and contracting solutions for Pacific mission partners, the Regional Contracting Department converts requirements into readiness," said Lt. Cmdr. Luis Luy, director of contracting, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. "Buses, cranes, tug services and sanitation may appear routine, but at RIMPAC's scale, each is a critical node in the logistics framework that allows multinational forces to train, integrate and project power."

NAVSUP contracting professionals ensure all services are acquired in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Navy policy and sound fiscal stewardship. Their work includes validating requirements, conducting market research, promoting full and open competition and small business participation, awarding contracts and administering contract performance throughout the exercise.

Executing those requirements presents a unique challenge because RIMPAC coincides with the fourth quarter of the federal fiscal year, traditionally the busiest period for contracting offices.

"RIMPAC takes place during our busiest time of year, so we're balancing exercise requirements while continuing to support our customers' end-of-year priorities," said Penelope Parnes, contracting division director, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. "Fortunately, many of the requirements qualify for simplified acquisition procedures, which allow us to move quickly while still ensuring fair pricing and maintaining full compliance. That flexibility helps us deliver the support the mission needs without sacrificing acquisition integrity."

The contracting portfolio currently exceeds $1 million, with additional contract awards anticipated as exercise requirements continue to evolve. Contracting personnel work closely with supported commands, installation partners and exercise planners to identify requirements early, synchronize delivery schedules and ensure services are in place before operations begin.

Beyond executing contract actions, the department remains focused on delivering the best value to the fleet while maintaining transparency, accountability and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.

"Every acquisition strategy is designed to deliver the best value to the warfighter while mitigating fraud, waste and abuse," Luy said. "Guided by our command's principles of people, professionalism and pride, we work side by side with supported commands to ensure the right services are delivered at the right place and the right time. That's how contracting generates warfighting readiness."

RIMPAC provides a unique environment where speed of mission support and strict adherence to acquisition regulations must work hand in hand. Contracting professionals ensure mission requirements are met without delay while maintaining compliance throughout the acquisition process.

As RIMPAC 2026 continues, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's contracting professionals remain focused on delivering the services that keep the exercise moving, from transportation and waterfront support to essential site services. Their work enables participating forces to concentrate on training, interoperability and strengthening partnerships across the Pacific while the logistics framework supporting the exercise remains responsive, compliant and ready.

For NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, contracting is more than a business function, it is a critical enabler of readiness, delivering the services that allow the fleet and its partners to operate effectively at scale.

Naval Supply Systems Command provides supply, acquisition and logistics support to the Navy and joint force worldwide. As one of its 11 subordinate commands, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor enables forward operations and sustains fleet readiness throughout the Pacific. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. In coordination with the Navy Supply Corps, NAVSUP delivers the logistics capabilities required to sustain naval forces and support operational readiness.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.