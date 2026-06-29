Passing the Colors: A new chapter begins for the Fort Bragg SRU

FORT BRAGG, NC— The Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) changed commanders on Friday, June 26, at their Tranquility Garden, but the ceremony was about more than passing a flag. It was about grief, grit and a promise to care for the Army’s wounded, ill and injured.

Lt. Col. David Schlaseman assumed command of the SRU from Lt. Col John D. Radnoczi in a ceremony hosted by Col. Stephanie Mont, commander of Womack Army Medical Center. The unit’s colors, the symbol of command authority, passed from Radnoczi to Mont to Schlaseman demonstrating her faith and confidence in his ability to handle the responsibility of command, and back to SRU Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Sloss, charging him with maintaining this symbol of command.

Before his farewell remarks, Radnoczi asked the crowd for a moment of silence. He read the names of six Soldiers of the SRU lost during his two years in command.

‘This is one of the hardest things we do,” Radnoczi told the crowd. “Part of this organization is to care for our most seriously ill and wounded. “But we also know we're not going to see all of them transition either back to the force or out of service.”

The Fort Bragg SRU combines active-duty, National Guard and Reserve Soldiers under one command to provide medical case management, administrative support and logistical care. Since 2007, the unit has helped hundreds return to duty and transitioned many more to civilian life.

Radnoczi’ s tenure was marked by rapid growth and national recognition. The SRU was named Medical Readiness Command East SRU of the year in 2024 and took top honors as U.S. Army Medical command SRU of the year in 2025. In 2026, the unit absorbed its largest population surge since 2021 without dropping a single complex case. “JD, you did not just maintain the standard; you entirely redefined it for Army Medicine,” Mont said during her remarks. “You have built an agile responsive and deeply caring organization.”

In his farewell, Radnoczi compared the command to an ultra-marathon not a sprint. He credited training for a 50-mile race, encouraged by a friend for giving him the mental toughness to lead. His parting charge to the SRU staff referenced the SRU symbol hanging in their building.

“Every time you go up those stairs in the headquarters building and you see that sign, just remember to play like a champion because someone is depending on you today and tomorrow and for the rest of their career in the Army.” Schlaseman, who comes to the SRU from Texas called the assignment “the absolute honor of a lifetime.” He praised Radnoczi’ s transition support and compassion. “Big boots to fill. The biggest boots in all of Fort Bragg,” Schlaseman said. “I'll give you my best every single day and will always strive to lead with care compassion and respect.”

The Fort Bragg SRU provides world-class leadership and medical case management to eligible, wounded, ill and injured Soldiers in order to return Soldiers to duty or transition them honorably to veteran status. For more information visit https://womack.tricare.mil/About-Us/Soldier-Recovery-Unit