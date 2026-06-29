Just Landed: June 2026 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit. 908th Operations Group: Airman 1st Class Yasmin Ross – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron 908th Mission Support Group: Senior Airman Nadia Gamboa Sepulveda – 25th Aerial Port Squadron Airman 1st Class Andrew Norwood – 908th Security Forces Squadron Airman Basic Eliott Terry – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman 1st Class Jacob Wall – 908th CES 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron: Maj. Justin Baird Staff Sgt. Kaylee Exum Airman 1st Class Astrid Florian Giron Capt. Sarah Scott Airman Kaleyah Washington

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