Just Landed: June 2026 Newcomers
The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Airman 1st Class Yasmin Ross – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman Nadia Gamboa Sepulveda – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Andrew Norwood – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman Basic Eliott Terry – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Jacob Wall – 908th CES
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Maj. Justin Baird
Staff Sgt. Kaylee Exum
Airman 1st Class Astrid Florian Giron
Capt. Sarah Scott
Airman Kaleyah Washington
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