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Just Landed: June 2026 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

908th Operations Group:

Airman 1st Class Yasmin Ross – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

908th Mission Support Group:

Senior Airman Nadia Gamboa Sepulveda – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

Airman 1st Class Andrew Norwood – 908th Security Forces Squadron

Airman Basic Eliott Terry – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

Airman 1st Class Jacob Wall – 908th CES

908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Maj. Justin Baird

Staff Sgt. Kaylee Exum

Airman 1st Class Astrid Florian Giron

Capt. Sarah Scott

Airman Kaleyah Washington

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Just Landed: June 2026 Newcomers

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