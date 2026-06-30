Award-winning novelist's "The Family Speaks" Released

"The Family Speaks" by award-winning novelist Kirk Ward Robinson

"The Family Speaks" by Kirk Ward Robinson now available

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Family Speaks , the latest novel by award-winning writer Kirk Ward Robinson , is now available. The Family Speaks (HighlandHome Publishing) has been published in trade paper (ISBN: 979-8-9886815-4-0, 446 pages, $21.99) and eBook ($6.99) editions and is now available wherever fine books are sold.In a sun baked Southern town near the famous Appalachian Trail, years of poverty, drug abuse, and entrenched secrets have left their legacy on a fractured family. Against this punishing and unforgiving backdrop, award-winning novelist Kirk Ward Robinson crafted The Family Speaks, a bold, beautiful, and brilliantly-rendered tale centered on the Speaks family.About The Family Speaks: It is now 2019 and the Speaks family is at a crossroads. Family matriarch Blaize Speaks is debating the value of her life in middle age. Her best friend Jocela has taken a new and surprising breath of purpose. Blaize’s children, Timewall, Tommy, Ridley, Priscilla, and Robbie are scattered around the world: Timewall is on the Appalachian Trail, Tommy is fighting in Afghanistan, Ridley is pondering life and relationships, Priscilla is holding ad hoc physics lectures, and Robbie has found religion in prison.As Covid flares across the country, the estranged members of the Speaks family find themselves challenged to fulfill their duties to one another in this sweeping story about grit, grace, and grief. A rich and deeply resonant novel, The Family Speaks, at its heart, is a story that examines the lengths we will go to for the things we love the most.Confident, captivating, exquisitely written, and resplendent with raw emotion, The Family Speaks is the powerful conclusion to Robinson’s Speaks family saga. A powerful, haunting, and poignant tale, The Family Speaks is destined to stay with readers long after the final page is turned.Kirk Ward Robinson, a four-time Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas and has since lived in every continental American time zone. He is an inveterate hiker and cyclist, with more than 10,000 miles afoot and 20,000 more on a bicycle. His wide-ranging career has included roles as a chief operating officer, bookstore manager, stagehand, bicycle mechanic, and executive director of an educational non-profit organization in cooperation with the National Park Service. Robinson’s Life in Continuum and The Appalachian were both named to Kirkus Reviews’ Best Books. He earned five stars from Foreword Clarion Reviews for his novel The Latter Half of Inglorious Years, LitPick’s Top Choice Book Review Award for Priscilla Speaks, Feathered Quill’s Reviewer’s Choice Book Award for Ridley Speaks, and OneTribune Media’s Atlas of Stories Award for Founding Courage.These days he maintains a small ancestral farm in the hills of Tennessee.HighlandHome Publishing is an independent book publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee.

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