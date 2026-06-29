Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Invites the Community to Check Their 2027 Model the "Waxahachie Way"

Texas's "Biggest Little Dealer" Opens for 2027 Vehicles - Come in for Coffee, Leave on the List

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, proudly known as the "Biggest Little Dealer in Texas," today announced the launch of its 2027 model lineup - including the Dodge Charger, Jeep Wrangler, Ram 1500, Chrysler Pacifica, and more. As part of what the dealership is calling the "Waxahachie Way," customers are encouraged to come in-person, share a cup of coffee with the team, and secure their place at the front of the line. Waxahachie CDJR Secures DFW District’s Largest Allocation of 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRTsAs the #1 Ram dealership in the DFW Metroplex, Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has received the largest allocation of 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRTs in the entire district, earned directly through their exceptional sales volume. With 777 horsepower, a supercharged HEMI V8, and units arriving in the second half of 2026, these trucks will not last long. If you want a 2027 TRX, come see the team at Waxahachie, they’ve got the inventory that no one else in DFW can match.High-Tech Vehicles. The Same Friendly Texas Handshake.In an era of online forms and chatbots, Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is doubling down on something refreshingly different: people. The dealership is extending a personal invitation to every customer in the greater Waxahachie area - and to drivers across Dallas, Fort Worth, Midlothian , Mansfield, DeSoto, and Grand Prairie - to stop by, meet the team, and get on the 2027 priority list face-to-face."Our customers have always known that when they walk through our doors, they're going to be treated like family," said Eric Wilmeth, spokesperson for the dealership. "The 2027 models are loaded with technology, but the experience of buying here hasn't changed one bit. Pull up a chair, have some coffee, and let's find you the right vehicle. That's the Waxahachie Way."Explore Upcoming 2027 ModelsCustomers interested in a 2027 model are encouraged to visit the car dealership and speak directly with a knowledgeable sales advisor. Our team can provide the latest information on upcoming model availability, features, trim options, and expected arrival timelines, helping shoppers find the vehicle that best fits their needs and budget.2027 models expected to be available include:Chrysler - 2027 Pacifica refreshed, orders open, shipping to dealers.Dodge - 2027 Charger Daytona EV + SIXPACK gas lineup; dealer arrivals scheduled for Q3 2026.Dodge - 2027 Durango publicly referenced around the NY Auto Show / A250 special edition, but less detailed than Charger/Pacifica.Jeep - 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland return; Trailhawk gets Hurricane 4 Turbo.Ram - 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT orders open, 777-hp supercharged HEMI V8, arrives second half 2026.Ram - 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee late-2026 / first-half-2027 availability depending on variant.Ram - Ram 1500 REV / range-extended electric pickup Ram has positioned this as the electrified 1500 path, with order/launch timing moving around; verify allocation details with the dealer portal.Why Come In Person?Waxahachie CDJR has built its reputation on something that can't be replicated online: genuine, face-to-face relationships. Recognized as a five-time CARFAX Top Rated Dealer, the dealership's customer reviews consistently highlight the warmth, transparency, and integrity of its team. Advisors like Lesley, Marcus, Anthony, and the rest of the staff are praised not just for closing deals, but for going above and beyond - and for the southern hospitality that keeps customers coming back year after year."You can configure a car online anywhere. But you can only have a real conversation, get your real questions answered, and walk out truly confident about your purchase when you come see us in person," the spokesperson continued. "That's a promise we've kept since we opened our doors, and it's one we're proud to keep with every single 2027 model."Visit Us TodayCustomers are invited to visit Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram at 2405 N. Interstate 35E, Waxahachie, TX 75165, or call the sales team at (972) 449-5170 to schedule a visit. Walk-ins are warmly welcome - and so is the coffee.About Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep RamWaxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is a full-service Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership located at 2405 N. Interstate 35E in Waxahachie, Texas. Proudly serving Waxahachie, Dallas, Fort Worth, Midlothian, Mansfield, DeSoto, Grand Prairie, and surrounding communities, the dealership offers new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing, service, parts, and a body shop - all delivered with the friendly, relationship-first experience that has earned it a five-time CARFAX Top Rated Dealer designation. Learn more at www.waxahachiedodgechryslerjeep.com

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