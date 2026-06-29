California Supreme Court Justices Mark America's 250th Anniversary

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, justices of the California Supreme Court reflect on the importance of justice and the rule of law as embodied in the United States and California constitutions.

"All California courts are committed to safeguarding the structure and the fundamental principles which form the basis for our government and the promise of this country," said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.

The Declaration of Independence closes with the signers mutually pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to one another: "In the same type of spirit, the people of this state play an important role in the mutual pledge that we have as it affects the courts, whether it's through jury service, civic education, or other forms of civic engagement," Chief Justice Guerrero said. "And the courts for our part across our state stand ready to uphold our commitment to ensuring that everyone is treated with fairness and equality under the law."

Watch the video below to hear justices of the California Supreme Court share their reflections on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.