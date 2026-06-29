James River Equipment Becomes Proud Sponsor of Randolph County Agricultural Center Arena

James River Equipment and Randolph County Agricultural Center have partnered together to serve the community, as they both have deep roots in the agricultural landscape of the County. On June 12th, Randolph County leaders met with representatives from James River Equipment to officially celebrate the sponsorship of the Arena, now known as the James River Equipment Arena. This partnership was commemorated with an exclusive event featuring photo opportunities with their signs and a guided tour for James River Equipment representatives.

The Randolph County Agricultural Center, a central hub for agricultural events, education, and community gatherings, had long been a vision of the local farming and livestock community. The center hosted numerous events throughout the year since opening in November 2025, from livestock shows to educational workshops, serving as a vital resource for Randolph County and its surrounding areas. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses or corporations interested.

James River Equipment, a leader in agricultural and construction machinery with a 100-year family history of supporting farming communities, was perfectly aligned with the values and mission of the Randolph County Agricultural Center. Their dedication to providing high-quality equipment and exceptional customer service made them a trusted partner for farmers and landowners across the region.

This sponsorship not only underscored James River Equipment's commitment to supporting local agriculture but also enhanced the capabilities and offerings of the Agricultural Center. The collaboration enables the center to continue its tradition of excellence in serving the community’s needs while also paving the way for future growth and innovation.

“We were excited about this partnership with the Randolph County Agricultural Center to sponsor the James River Equipment Arena,” said Josh Durham, Store Manager of the Asheboro location. “Our shared commitment to fostering agricultural development and community engagement made this a natural fit. We looked forward to contributing to the center's continued success and supporting the local agricultural community.”

About James River Equipment: James River Equipment is a premier provider of John Deere equipment and other machinery solutions. With a focus on customer service and community involvement, they serve a diverse range of industries, including agriculture, construction, forestry, and more.

About Randolph County Agricultural Center: The Randolph County Agricultural Center is dedicated to promoting agricultural education and community events. It serves as a vital resource for farmers, educators, and local residents, offering a range of programs and facilities designed to support and enhance the agricultural industry. Also, housed on site are Randolph County Cooperative Extension and Randolph County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Photo identification (left to right) Randolph County Manager Zeb Holden, Randolph County Assistant County Manager William Johnson, Randolph County Commissioner David Allen, President of Ag Division Chris Johnson, Director of Mid Ag Brian Kearns, Randolph County Commissioner Hope Haywood, VP of Ag Division Brad Gersten, Director of Marketing Michael Board, and Asheboro Store Manager Josh Durham (Photo credit: Amy Rudisill)