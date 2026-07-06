QHF Launches New Website Showcasing Work Behind Iconic Brands Like Bojangles, Dunkin’, and Firehouse Subs

Behind some of America's most recognizable signs is QHF—delivering the quality high-performance finishes that help brands like Bojangles, Freddy's and Dunkin' make a lasting impression.

Columbia manufacturer highlights its role in producing signage seen across the country while strengthening community and industry connections.

They represent the kind of innovative manufacturing businesses that quietly power many of the brands people see every day.” — Matt Thompson

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QHF has launched a newly redesigned website in partnership with Splash Omnimedia, offering a fresh look at the Columbia-based manufacturer whose work helps bring recognizable brands like Bojangles, Firehouse Subs and Dunkin’ to life across the country. The project also introduced a refreshed brand identity and a new tagline — “Quality High-Performance Finishes” — helping position the company more clearly in the market, attract new business and make the QHF brand more memorable.

The new website, qhfonline.com, features a modern design, simplified navigation and a mobile-friendly experience that makes it easier for visitors to explore the company’s work and partnerships. A new gallery highlights projects tied to well-known national brands, showing how QHF collaborates with sign manufacturers to help ensure those brands are represented accurately and consistently.

For the local community, the site provides a behind-the-scenes look at how QHF’s work contributes to projects seen nationwide. From banks, to gas stations, restaurants and more, QHF’s work plays a vital role in the visual identity of brands people encounter every day.

Splash Omnimedia led the design and development of the website, working closely with the QHF team to create a platform that reflects the company’s identity while improving the experience for visitors.

“It was a privilege to partner with the QHF team on this project,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “They represent the kind of innovative manufacturing businesses that quietly power many of the brands people see every day. This new website helps tell that story while positioning them for continued growth.”

Visitors can explore the new website at https://qhfonline.com.

About QHF

Founded in 1976 and based in Columbia, South Carolina, QHF develops high-performance, environmentally responsible specialty coatings for the sign, branding and re-imaging industries. The company partners with manufacturers, designers and fabricators nationwide to help bring projects to life with durable, visually impactful finishes.

About Splash Omnimedia

Splash Omnimedia is a strategic marketing firm based in Lexington, South Carolina, that helps organizations grow by starting with strategy and executing it through custom website design and development. By combining strategic planning with branding, digital marketing, media and video, Splash serves as a complete marketing team for businesses across the Southeast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.