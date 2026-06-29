GentleMax Pro® Now Available at Raihanah’s Beauty: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Cutting-Edge Technology

Raihanah Mahmood, co-owner of Raihanah’s Beauty, with the new GentleMax Pro® laser platform by Candela Medical, now offering advanced laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and treatment for vascular and pigmented lesions at the Richardson, Texas practice

We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Pro® to our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort.” — Raihanah Mahmood

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raihanah’s Beauty is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax Procan treat various skin conditions, including:1. Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.2. Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.3. Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.4. Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.5. Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax Prois a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Proto our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said Raihanah Mahmood, co-owner of Raihanah's Beauty.Experience the GentleMax ProDifferenceVisit Raihanah’s Beauty and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit Raihanah’s Beauty at https://www.raihanahsbeautyllc.com/home or call (469) 434-8972.About Raihanah’s BeautyRaihanah’s Beauty is a premier aesthetics and skincare practice located in Richardson, Texas, dedicated to helping clients achieve healthy, radiant skin through personalized, results-driven treatments. Founded with the mission of making aesthetic services effective, safe, and accessible, Raihanah’s Beauty offers customized solutions designed to address each client's unique skincare and wellness goals.The practice provides a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic services, including Hydrafacials, customized facials, microdermabrasion, carbon facials, chemical peels, microneedling, HIFU skin tightening, BB Glow treatments, lip and eye rejuvenation treatments, scalp and hair loss therapies, stretch mark treatments, and specialized skin-brightening services. With the addition of the GentleMax Prolaser platform, Raihanah’s Beauty further expands its ability to deliver innovative treatments for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular concerns, and pigmentation issues.Combining advanced technology with personalized care, Raihanah’s Beauty is committed to helping clients look and feel their best in a welcoming and professional environment.

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