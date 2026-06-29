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ELLISVILLE STATE SCHOOL HONORS EIGHT EMPLOYEES FOR APRIL AND MAY 2026 EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Ellisville State School (ESS) hosted its Direct Support Employee of the Month for April & May 2026. The winners of April’s Employee of the Month are Jessica Stewart of Sumrall, MS; Christianna Gandy of Prentiss, MS; and Mary Graham of Taylorsville, MS.

May’s Employee of the Month winners are Betty Butler of Laurel, MS; Marian Williams of Waynesboro, MS; Hannah Ducksworth of Taylorsville, MS; and Michaela Parrett of Petal, MS.

Dr. Rinsey McSwain, Agency Director of Ellisville State School, presented the winners with a gift and congratulated them on the honor. The ESS Family and Friends Association sponsors the monthly recognition program.

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ELLISVILLE STATE SCHOOL HONORS EIGHT EMPLOYEES FOR APRIL AND MAY 2026 EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

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