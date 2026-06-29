As “Recovery Czar” Michael Whatley Dodges Questions On Lack Of Helene Aid In Supplemental, He’s Getting Blasted For Failing To Deliver Relief

New reporting reveals DC insider and “recovery czar” Michael Whatley is dodging questions about the $88 billion supplemental funding bill that has zero funding for Hurricane Helene recovery. Even Republican Senator Ted Budd is fed up with the lack of aid, saying he would block the supplemental until Helene aid is included.

Meanwhile, Whatley is getting called out for failing to deliver the aid he promised Western North Carolina nearly 18 months ago:

NC State Lines on PBS:

June 26, 2026

Allen Chesser: “Yeah, so I mean, I would encourage the [Whatley] campaign to support the people who are going to be voting for them in November.”





Theresa Kostrzewa: “The whole thing is it just points to, that on day two of President Trump’s presidency, he looked at Michael Whatley and said, I’m putting you in charge of taking care of North Carolina for Hurricane Helene relief. And now we’re at this point almost two years later.”





Zack Hawkins: “That’s right, which shows he has the ear of the president and he’s still not moving.”

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