Attorney General Bird and FBI Director Kash Patel Host Law Enforcement Leadership Discussion

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird and FBI Director Kash Patel today hosted an event with over 100 local and state law enforcement leaders and county attorneys from across Iowa. The discussion centered around the most pressing issues within law enforcement today and served as an opportunity to strengthen local, state, and federal partnerships.

"Collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement is key for keeping our communities safe,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “I want to say thank you to Director Kash Patel for his partnership and work to support law enforcement and fight fraud, scams, human trafficking, and violent crime at the federal level. I’m grateful he came to Iowa and for his insights during today’s discussion. I’m also grateful to the members of Iowa’s law enforcement and county attorney communities for traveling from every corner of the state to be here.”

“Partnerships across the country are more critical than ever to this FBI,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Law enforcement continues to set records crushing violent crime, wiping out drug trafficking networks, and defending the homeland from threats abroad – and those victories are only possible with the men and women on the front lines working 24/7 in Iowa and beyond. I’m honored to join Attorney General Bird and our great partners in Iowa as we work together on our shared priorities and continue making America the safest we’ve been in generations.”

The event began with a fireside chat between the Attorney General and Director Patel, followed by a Q&A with members of the audience. The topics discussed included fraud and scam prevention, addressing violent crimes and human trafficking, and how the federal government can work with local and state law enforcement.

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Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov