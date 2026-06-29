CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Marks 22 Years of Celebrating Community Through Cricket

Alfred Ramosedi, incoming Global President of CIMA, UK, speaks at the 2026 CIMA Mayor’s Trophy in Toronto.Alfred Ramosedi, incoming Global President of CIMA, UK, speaks at the 2026 CIMA Mayor’s Trophy in Toronto. TD Cricket cricket team celebrate with trophies at the 2026 CIMA Mayor’s Trophy tournament at Sunnybrook Park in Toronto. The Bombardier Aerospace cricket team celebrates its Transit Trophy runner-up finish with Mayor Olivia Chow at the 2026 CIMA Mayor’s Trophy in Toronto.

Public, corporate, media and community teams gathered at Sunnybrook Park to celebrate cricket, inclusion and community spirit.

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunnybrook Park came alive on Saturday, June 27, as teams from the public, corporate, community, and media sectors gathered to mark the 22nd anniversary of the CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Cricket, hosted by CIMA Canada and the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA).

The annual CIMA Mayor’s Trophy brought together elected officials, public sector representatives, corporate partners, consular representatives, community leaders, students, families, and the broader cricket community to celebrate cricket, community spirit, and inclusion.

The event — a unique blend of sport, culture, and civic pride — continued its long-standing tradition of using cricket to bring Torontonians together across backgrounds, sectors, and generations.

This year’s official ceremony included special guests, community partners, and representatives from the cricket community. CIMA Canada also welcomed Alfred Ramosedi, incoming Global President of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK, who attended alongside the Mayor and other distinguished guests.

“The CIMA Mayor’s Trophy shows how cricket brings people together, strengthens communities and celebrates the diversity that makes Toronto so special,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “For more than two decades, this tournament has inspired young people and helped grow the game across our city. This year alone, the City is investing more than $2.2 million to advance new cricket projects across Toronto and create more opportunities for people of all ages to play.”

“The CIMA Mayor’s Trophy is a celebration of the best of Toronto — its diversity, its energy, and its people,” said Noel Muttupulle, Chair of CIMA Canada. “Through cricket, we are continuing to build bridges between communities and generations, while supporting OSCA programs that open doors for youth across Ontario.”

The Mayor’s Trophy was first launched in Toronto in 2005 by CIMA Canada, in partnership with the City of Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation division. Over the years, the event has helped support the growth of school cricket programs across Toronto and contributed to the establishment and development of OSCA.

That mission of community investment through sport was echoed by corporate partners who have supported this initiative year after year.

" Cricket has a remarkable way of uniting fans across cultures, communities and generations, and that spirit comes to life at the Mayor’s Trophy," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand and Sponsorship. " Through our More Human commitment, we’re proud to support programs like OSCA that open doors for young people, build confidence and connection, and help every participant see that they belong on the field and beyond."

The 2026 event was supported by a strong group of community and corporate partners, including OSCA, Rogers Communications, TD, The Globe and Mail, Pattison Outdoor Advertising, Y Media Group, Marcatus QED, Bombardier, and other valued supporters.

The 2026 tournament once again proved cricket’s unique power to bring people together across backgrounds, sectors, and generations. As OSCA continues to expand its school programs across Ontario, the legacy of the CIMA Mayor’s Trophy — now in its third decade — remains one of sport-driven impact, unity, and community building.

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