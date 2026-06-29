Governor Abbott Celebrates Law Enforcement Excellence At TGIA Conference

June 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks and participated in an awards ceremony for outstanding law enforcement professionals at the 35th Annual Texas Gang Investigators Association (TGIA) Conference.

“On behalf of every Texan who will never know your name, never see your casework, and never understand exactly how close they came to facing danger, I say thank you,” said Governor Abbott. “Our job is to be unyielding in the pursuit of gangs across the state. We must find them, arrest them, and put them out of business to ensure safety in our communities.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted the significant steps Texas has taken to combat criminal gang activity and hold repeat offenders accountable. He pointed to the establishment of ten Texas Anti-Gang Centers across the state, which strengthen collaboration among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices. The Governor also emphasized the landmark bail reform package he signed into law, the strongest in Texas history, which is keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

During the awards ceremony, Governor Abbott presented gubernatorial proclamations honoring the recipients of the 35th Annual TGIA Awards:

Peace Officer of the Year : Josh Cisneros and Ramon Lucero

: Josh Cisneros and Ramon Lucero Corrections Officer of the Year : Kimberly Yearwood

: Kimberly Yearwood Crime Analyst of the Year : Laura Kennedy

: Laura Kennedy Probation Officer of the Year : Isidro Martinez

: Isidro Martinez Prosecutor of the Year: Russel Mayne

Following the awards presentation, Governor Abbott recognized the recipients of the John “Rocky” Dyer Memorial Scholarship, which assists officers in attending the TGIA Annual Conference by covering tuition costs.

The Governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inspector General Lance Coleman, ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Brian Garner, TGIA President Martin “Ringo” Deleon, and other law enforcement leaders from across the state.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.