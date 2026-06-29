Attorney General Rayfield Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Protecting Mail Ballot Deadline

Statement from Attorney General Dan Rayfield on today’s ruling by the United States Supreme Court upholding the right of states to count mail ballots postmarked by Election Day:

“Today’s Supreme Court opinion is a victory for every Oregonian. Our state laws ensure that every vote counts—including mailed ballots that are postmarked by Election Day. Those laws remain valid after today’s ruling, and Oregonians should continue to vote, make their voices heard, and be proud of our elections system.

Oregon was the first state in the country to use vote-by-mail in a presidential election. It has had bipartisan support for decades because it is safe, it is secure, and it works.”

Today’s ruling comes just days after a federal court in Massachusetts blocked the Trump Administration’s executive order weaponizing the US Postal Service to prevent the delivery of mailed ballots.