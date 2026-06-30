Musick Peeler Expands Health Care Practice with Strategic Growth and Premier Talent

Michael F. Klein Jordan H. Smiley

Jordan H. Smiley joins expanding health care team led by Michael Klein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today the expansion of its Health Care Practice Group, further strengthening its longstanding role as trusted counsel to hospitals, physician organizations, health care entrepreneurs, management companies, investors and other participants across the health care sector.Health care law has long been central to Musick Peeler's identity. The firm's founders were among the pioneering California lawyers who helped shape the state's health care landscape, and for decades Musick Peeler has been home to one of Southern California's leading health care law practices.Today, the firm continues that legacy with an expanded, business-focused practice designed to help clients navigate the legal, regulatory, transactional and operational challenges facing the health care industry.The practice is led by Michael F. Klein , a partner in the firm's San Diego office and a seasoned health care attorney with more than 25 years of experience advising physician organizations, independent practice associations (IPAs), management services organizations (MSOs), investors and health care entrepreneurs."Health care is undergoing unprecedented transformation," said Klein. "Providers and health care businesses are navigating evolving reimbursement models, increasing regulatory scrutiny, consolidation, technology-driven change and significant operational challenges. Our goal is to provide practical, strategic counsel that helps clients not only manage risk, but capitalize on opportunities for growth and innovation."Recently, Jordan H. Smiley joined the firm’s Health Care Practice Group, marking a significant addition to the team and reinforcing the firm’s ongoing investment in its growing practice. Smiley advises clients on health care regulatory compliance, transactional matters, licensing and enrollment, telehealth, Medicare and Medicaid issues and strategic counseling for health care providers and organizations."Jordan represents exactly the kind of talent we are investing in as we continue to build and expand this practice," Klein said. "She brings sophisticated regulatory knowledge, strong transactional experience and a deep understanding of the operational challenges facing today's health care organizations. Her addition strengthens our ability to serve clients across the full spectrum of health care legal needs."Today, Musick Peeler continues to deliver strategic counsel across the full spectrum of transactional, regulatory, litigation and operational matters for health care clients. Backed by a robust team that collaborates across practices, the firm offers clients a true one-stop shop for their legal needs, including:• Physician group formations, mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations• Purchases and sales of medical practices and ancillary service businesses• MSO and IPA structuring and operations• Strategic partnerships, joint ventures and management arrangements• Health care regulatory compliance and risk management• Fraud and abuse counseling, HIPAA, privacy and data security matters• Licensing, enrollment and regulatory approvals• Multi-state provider network development and telemedicine expansion• Labor and employment issues unique to health care organizations• Health care litigation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.