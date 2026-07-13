CLn Skin Care Expands Hypochlorous Spray with New 8.5 oz Size for Everyday Skin Support

CLn Skin Care CLn 8.5oz Hypochlorous Spray

CLn Skin Care launches a new 8.5 oz Hypochlorous Spray for daily cleansing, post-workout refresh, and on-the-go skin support.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLn Skin Care has added an 8.5 oz size to its Hypochlorous Spray line, giving customers an additional volume option alongside the existing 3 oz size.CLn Hypochlorous Spray uses a stabilized hypochlorous acid solution formulated to gently cleanse skin, including sensitive or compromised skin. The 8.5 fl oz size is intended for use at home, during travel, or after activities such as exercise or outdoor exposure, where a longer-lasting supply may be useful.Formulation and UseThe spray is a no-rinse formula suitable for use on the face and body, designed for frequent daily application. It can also be used on minor cuts and abrasions with intact skin. The formulation is dermatologist-recommended and manufactured without unnecessary additives, consistent with CLn Skin Care's approach to skin-barrier-focused cleansing products.Hypochlorous acid is a compound that has attracted interest in skin cleansing applications for its gentleness compared with some other cleansing agents. CLn Skin Care has offered a hypochlorous acid spray in a 3 fl oz size prior to this expansion; the 8.5 fl oz size is packaged in the same formulation.Background on the ExpansionCLn Skin Care said the decision to introduce a larger size was prompted by requests from customers who use the 3 fl oz spray regularly. The company noted that expiration dating remains clearly marked on the new size, consistent with its existing Hypochlorous Acid Spray products."The response to our 3 fl oz CLnHypochlorous Acid Spray has exceeded our expectations. Consumers are looking for gentle, clinically inspired solutions they can use every day. The new 8.5 fl oz size gives families, athletes, and individuals a larger, more economical option for daily skin support. We are committed to quality and transparency, including clearly marked expiration dates on our Hypochlorous Acid Spray products." - Azam Anwar, MD, Founder and CEOAbout CLn Skin CareCLn Skin Care develops dermatologist-recommended cleansing products. The company was founded by physicians and formulates its products to cleanse skin without disrupting the skin barrier. Its product line includes sodium hypochlorite washes and a hypochlorous acid spray, positioned as cleansers for skin prone to certain conditions.More information is available at www.clnwash.com

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