Hartman Properties Builds on Momentum Through Leasing Growth, Strategic Financing and Expanding Office Solutions

Hartman Properties continues to demonstrate its strength through significant leasing activity, strategic financing initiatives, and growing tenant demand.

Whether we're signing new tenants, retaining existing ones, or refinancing assets, our goal remains the same: create quality environments where businesses can thrive.” — Al Hartman

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston, Texas – June 12, 2026 – Hartman Properties continues to demonstrate the strength of its operating platform through significant leasing activity, strategic financing initiatives, growing tenant demand, and the expansion of innovative office solutions across its Texas portfolio. Hartman Properties has spent more than four decades building a reputation for disciplined management, operational excellence, tenant satisfaction, and long-term value creation.Hartman - A Legacy of ExcellencePrior to Al Hartman's departure from the organization and the transition to Silver Star, the company’s track record speaks for itself:• Top-Performing REIT — Hartman developed the best track record in the public non-traded REIT space, according to the 2021 Stanger Report.• 2021 CoStar Power Broker Award — Recognized as a top leasing firm in the United States for the volume and quality of leasing transactions.• BOMA 360 Designation — Hartman properties rank among the top 5% of all commercial properties participating in the BOMA 360 program multiple years from 2019-2022, a distinguished designation for buildings operating at the highest standards of excellence.• American Marketing Association Accolades — Honored for search engine optimization excellence and named among the top Influencers in Commercial Real Estate Marketing by GlobeSt.com in 2022.• Net Promoter Score (NPS) Program — Hartman actively measures and rewards tenant satisfaction through a formal NPS program, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service at every property, and had the highest score in the market. As an industry-leader, in 2022, Hartman’s NPS score exceeded 70, which is comparable to brands such as Ritz-Carlton and more than double any other major commercial real estate operators.• Low Leverage – With portfolio leverage consistently maintained below 50%, it allowed the company to weather market cycles and preserve long-term flexibility.Silver Star - A Legacy of Destruction (October 2022-Present)In 2022, Hartman rebranded the company to Silver Star and Al Hartman departed. Since the change in leadership, shareholders have witnessed a steady erosion of value, operational performance, and financial stability:- Net Asset Value (NAV) declined from approximately $12.08 per share to approximately $2.01 per share, representing a loss of more than 80% of shareholder value.- Portfolio leverage increased significantly as management pursued highly leveraged acquisition strategies, including the acquisition of Walgreens stores financed with 100% debt.- Properties financed with debt carrying interest rates reportedly as high as 19%.- Legacy assets that once generated stable occupancy and cash flow experienced substantial occupancy declines, reducing overall portfolio performance.- Property dispositions occurred at extremely low prices because the properties experienced such deterioration over the past few years and are in such poor condition they were auctioned at fire-sale prices.- Capital expenditures and property reinvestment were dramatically reduced, contributing to deterioration in property conditions and competitive positioning.- Leasing and marketing resources were eliminated, negatively impacting tenant acquisition and retention efforts.Silver Star's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing represents the culmination of 3.75 years of failed leadership decisions.Built on What MattersToday, Hartman Properties is still applying the principles to the public company, Hartman vREIT XXI, that produced decades of success: conservative financial management, disciplined operations, tenant-focused service, strategic leasing, and long-term value creation.In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Hartman Properties executed more than 52,000 square feet of leasing activity through a combination of new leases, renewals, and tenant expansions. The activity reflects continued demand across the company's office and retail portfolio and reinforces the effectiveness of Hartman's tenant-focused approach.Hartman also recently secured a new $8 million refinancing for Ashford on the Bayou, one of the company's strongest-performing office properties. The refinancing provides long-term financing stability while further validating the property's strong occupancy, tenant retention, and operating performance."Our focus has always been execution," said Al Hartman, Founder and CEO of Hartman Properties. "Whether we're signing new tenants, retaining existing ones, refinancing assets, or launching new business initiatives, our goal remains the same: create quality environments where businesses can thrive. That's been true since 1983, and it remains true today."The company's growth strategy extends beyond leasing. Hartman Properties has also continued to invest in property repositioning, operational improvements, and strategic asset management initiatives designed to enhance long-term property performance. Hartman believes disciplined management, proactive leasing efforts, and a commitment to tenant service continue to differentiate the company in the marketplace.Recent accomplishments also include the strategic repositioning 3100 Weslayan to a medical-office asset, further demonstrating Hartman Properties’ ability to significantly increased the value and buyer interest for a property sale. The strategy has already generated results, including the signing of a new 6,650-square-foot medical office lease in May."Our team is constantly evaluating where demand is headed and how we can position our properties to capture new opportunities. The repositioning of 3100 Weslayan is a great example of how thoughtful strategy can create value for both investors and tenants," said Margaret Hartman, COO.As Hartman Properties looks ahead, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities while continuing the disciplined operating approach.Hartman Properties is a Houston-based commercial real estate company with roots dating to 1983. Specializing in the ownership, leasing, management, and repositioning of office and commercial properties throughout Texas, the company has built its reputation over four decades on the same principles established at its founding — hands-on management, tenant-focused operations, flexible workspace solutions, and disciplined execution. Hartman Properties continues to deliver high-quality environments that support business success and long-term growth.

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