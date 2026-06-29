Have a Happy, Fire-Safe Fourth of July

SALEM, Ore. – As Oregonians prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging everyone to take extra precautions. Oregon is entering the driest year since 2015, and emerging drought conditions are intensifying risks on land and water.

With more people traveling, camping and gathering outdoors during the holiday weekend, OEM urges everyone to take steps now to stay informed, stay prepared and keep themselves and their communities safe. Know local fireworks restrictions, or better yet, go to a professional display instead.

Check Fire Restrictions and Sign Up for Alerts Before You Travel

Oregonians planning to camp, travel, or celebrate with fireworks or campfires should check local fire restrictions before leaving home—remember fireworks are not allowed on public land (state or federal). This includes all Oregon beaches.

Fire danger levels and permitted activities vary across jurisdictions and can change quickly during dry conditions. If you see a fire, call 9-1-1, but reserve that number for emergencies only. Nuisance complaints should be directed to your local non-emergency number.

Don’t be the spark:

Make sure your car tires are fully inflated, so the rims don’t throw sparks.

Don’t drag tow chains.

Don’t park on dry grass or weeds.

Keep grills and fire pits away from structures and low branches.

Keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher handy (whether in the car, grilling or setting off fireworks).

Fast-Changing Wildfire Conditions

Record dry conditions mean wildfire risks may escalate rapidly. Taking time now to be prepared ensures you can respond quickly and confidently if conditions worsen.

Know Oregon’s three evacuation levels:

Level 1 – Be Ready (Green): Stay alert. Pack your go-kit and check your contacts. Make sure older adults, children, people with disabilities and livestock owners have what they need.

Level 2 – Be Set (Yellow): Conditions are worsening. Be fully prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Voluntary evacuation is smart, especially if you need extra time.

Level 3 – Go Now! (Red): Leave immediately. Do not delay. Emergency responders may not be able to assist further. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 for safe routes.

If traveling outside your home area, sign up to get zip code-based emergency alerts for the location you will be visiting. Visit ORAlert.gov and use the ZIP code of your destination, such as your campsite, hotel, or rental. This helps ensure you receive critical information and evacuation notices for the area you are visiting, not just your home location. You can unsubscribe from that location later if you choose.

Water Safety: Low Water Levels Create Hidden Hazards

Due to limited snowpack and emerging drought conditions, Oregon’s lakes, reservoirs and rivers will experience lower-than-normal water levels this holiday.

Boaters and paddlers should expect:

Newly exposed rocks, sandbars and debris.

Higher risk of collisions with fixed objects.

Groundings in shallow areas.

More people concentrated in popular waterways.

OEM urges water recreationists to wear life jackets, boat sober and stay alert for changing conditions.

Prepare for Heat

Some regions may see high temperatures during the holiday weekend. And heat can be life-threatening.

To stay safe:

Drink plenty of water, even if you aren’t thirsty.

Limit outdoor activities during peak heat.

Never leave people or pets in vehicles. Temperatures inside cars rise quickly and can be deadly.

Check on neighbors, friends and family members who may need assistance or who lack air conditioning.

As you celebrate Independence Day, remember that safety is a shared responsibility. Every action you take now will help protect you, your loved ones, and the communities around you. For more emergency preparedness information, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.