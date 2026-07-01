Elmm Law Group Brings Back 'Backpack to the Future' for a Second Year, Giving Kids a Free Backpack to Start the Year

Elmm Law Group Backpack to the Future 2025

Free backpacks, school supplies, Kona Ice, and PARC PHX RV photo booth, open to families across the Valley on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Every child deserves to walk into the first day of school feeling ready, confident, and excited, not worried about whether they have the right supplies.” — Gordi Mikalacki

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elmm Law Group announced it is hosting its 2nd Annual Backpack to the Future community event on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at M.C. Cash Elementary School. The free, family-friendly afternoon is open to kids, families, and media from across the Valley, and registration is highly suggested.Every child who attends will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and fun extras to help them walk into the first day of school feeling ready and confident. Families can also enjoy free Kona Ice, an RV photo booth from PARC PHX, children’s books and fun giveaways, and a chance to connect with neighbors before the new school year begins."Every child deserves to walk into the first day of school feeling ready, confident, and excited, not worried about whether they have the right supplies," said Gordana “Gordi” Mikalacki, Partner/Founder at Elmm Law Group. "Backpack to the Future is our way of giving Valley families a strong, joyful start to the school year. Last year's event showed us how much this community shows up for one another, and we can't wait to do it again."The event builds on the success of the inaugural 2025 giveaway and reflects Elmm Law Group's ongoing commitment to supporting the families it serves throughout the Valley.Event DetailsWhat: 2nd Annual Backpack to the Future, free backpacks, school supplies, Kona Ice, and RV photo boothWhen: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, • 1:00 – 3:00 PMWhere: M.C. Cash Elementary School, 500 S. Sandomir Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041Who: Open to all Valley families with school-age children and media representativesCost: FreeTo register and for more information, click here. Media WelcomeNews crews and photographers are invited to cover the event. On-site interviews with Elmm Law Group representatives, volunteers, and participating families can be arranged in advance or on the day of the event.About Elmm Law GroupElmm Law Group is an Arizona-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims and their families navigate the legal process with confidence, compassion, and results. Founded by attorney Gordana “Gordi” Mikalacki, a former Arizona Assistant Attorney General, the firm combines extensive litigation experience with a modern, client-centered approach to personal injury representation.The firm exclusively handles personal injury matters, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related cases. Elmm Law Group is committed to providing direct attorney access, clear communication, and personalized legal strategies designed to maximize client outcomes.Known for its tagline, "Get Gordi.," Elmm Law Group has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients throughout Arizona while maintaining a strong focus on community involvement, education, and advocacy. Through initiatives such as the annual Backpack to the Future school supply drive, an annual Elmm Law Group Successful Small Business Scholarship, and local partnerships and sponsorships, the firm remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact both inside and outside the courtroom.

Elmm Law Group Backpack to the Future 2025

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