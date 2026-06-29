Lexicon, Inc., Arkansas Economic Development Commission and State Leaders Celebrate Expanded and Renovated Headquarters at Ribbon Cutting

Headquarters renovation part of a broader $37.6 million investment that includes a 46,000-square-foot fabrication facility expansion and other improvements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 22, 2026) – Little Rock-based Lexicon, Inc. and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) today celebrated the completion of Lexicon’s newly renovated headquarters – one component of the company's broader $37.6 million expansion and modernization project in the Port of Little Rock – with a special ribbon cutting celebration featuring Lexicon officials and Little Rock and state leadership.

The headquarters project – designed by Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects and built by Nabholz Construction – includes a redesigned front entrance, 5,000 square feet of additional space, a new Owner's Café dedicated to Lexicon's employee-owners, a historic replica of founder Tom Schueck's office and other enhancements.

“This renovation was designed to celebrate the people and values that have shaped Lexicon for nearly 60 years,” said Lexicon CEO Patrick Schueck. “From our employee-owners to our customers and partners, this space reflects who we are and where we’re headed. We’re proud to continue investing in our people, facilities and future here in Arkansas, and we’re grateful for the support of the local and state leaders who have helped make that growth possible.”

The investment also earned praise from Arkansas officials, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who highlighted Lexicon's long-standing commitment to the state and its workforce.

"Lexicon is an incredible example of what is possible in the heart of the heartland when you work hard, dream big and take advantage of all Arkansas has to offer,” said Governor Sanders. “From their home garage nearly 60 years ago to the Port of Little Rock today, the Schueck family has invested in the people and state of Arkansas, and their latest expansion insists they’ll be here for decades to come. Thank you, Patrick, and the entire team at Lexicon for continuing to choose the Natural State."

The headquarters renovation represents just one component of the broader expansion effort. The total scope of the renovation project includes a 46,000-square-foot expansion of Lexicon’s fabrication facility, remodeling of the Sloane Drive building, which will house some of the company’s Lexicon University internal training operations, and construction of a new production facility. In total, the renovation and expansion is expected to create 60 new jobs in Little Rock.

State officials noted that investments like Lexicon's strengthen Arkansas's industrial economy while creating new opportunities for workers.

“Lexicon has been an important part of Arkansas’s economy for decades, and this investment reflects the company’s continued confidence in Arkansas, our workforce and our future,” said Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. “Projects like this create jobs, strengthen Arkansas’s manufacturing and construction sectors and help us compete at the highest level. We’re proud to support investments that create opportunities for Arkansans and reinforce Arkansas’s position as a leader in industry and innovation.”

Attorney General Tim Griffin, who spoke at the ribbon cutting, said the project reflects the same people-first culture that has helped define Lexicon's success for nearly six decades.

“Lexicon’s success has always been rooted in its people,” said Griffin. “The company has built a culture that values hard work, loyalty and shared success, and that commitment continues to shape its future. This investment demonstrates strong, stable growth and is a reflection of the people and values that have made Lexicon an Arkansas success story for nearly 60 years.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. reiterated the company's importance to the city and the Port of Little Rock, where Lexicon has maintained its headquarters for decades.

"Lexicon’s continued investment in Little Rock is exactly the kind of growth we are working to support across our city. As one of our major businesses at the Port of Little Rock, Lexicon represents what happens when local roots, strong infrastructure and a skilled workforce come together. This expansion strengthens Little Rock’s position as a competitive industrial hub, creates more opportunity for Arkansas workers and reminds companies across the country that there is no better place to grow than right here in the capital city.”

About Lexicon, Inc.

Lexicon is an employee-owned family of companies that provides a wide range of services, including construction management, steel fabrication, erection, mechanical installation and plant maintenance for heavy industrial, commercial and bridge projects, as well as a full spectrum of golf course construction, renovation and management services. Proudly based in Little Rock, the company includes Prospect Steel, Custom Metals, Steel Fabricators of Monroe, Lexicon Industrial Constructors, Lexicon Industrial Maintenance, Lexicon Construction Management, Heritage Links and Universal. For more information, visit lexicon-inc.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.