Hybar Raises Financing to Expand in Arkansas

OSCEOLA, AR. (June 25, 2026) – Hybar LLC announced today that it raised $1.1 billion to expand its technologically advanced, environmentally sustainable scrap metal recycling steel rebar mini mill and position itself for continued growth. Hybar’s existing steel rebar mini mill is completing its ninth month of operation following a successful construction effort. Having already established industry standards in terms of product quality and environmental sustainability and having generated positive cash flow beginning in its fourth month of operation, Hybar today broke ground on a project that will double its rebar production capacity.

The expansion at Hybar’s Osceola, Arkansas facility, will include adding a second steel rebar mini mill that will be supplied by SMS-group, a leading technology supplier to the world’s steel industry. After construction completion of its second mini mill, which is expected to take 24 months, Hybar is expected to produce approximately 1.3 million tons of rebar annually, representing just under 13% of the domestic market.

With its first rebar mini mill, Hybar has capitalized on its three direct modes of transportation, barge, rail, and truck, to reach customers throughout the United States. Hybar believes that it is the only rebar producer in the United States capable of offering its customers three direct transportation options.

With Hybar’s rebar used throughout the United States in data center projects, medical campus expansions, the energy infrastructure buildout, and the continued repair and upgrading of roads, bridges, and tunnels, Hybar plans to continue to penetrate these markets once the expansion is complete.

Hybar has a special rate power contract with Entergy Arkansas, under which Hybar buys electrical energy. Entergy Arkansas is recognized for having one of the lowest carbon emitting electrical energy generation fleets in the United States. Supplementing the relationship with Entergy, Hybar’s sister company, Green & Clean Power LLC, operates the largest industrial behind-the-meter solar and battery storage facility in the United States. The facility is located immediately adjacent to Hybar, and power is fed directly into Hybar’s operations. Once the last of the needed certifications are received and the final harmonic tests are completed later this summer, when the sun is shining, Hybar expects to be the only steel producer in North America capable of producing steel using 100% renewable energy.

Following the expansion, Hybar expects to produce close to 5,000 tons of rebar per year per employee, giving Hybar what Hybar believes will be the most productive labor force in the world’s steel industry.

When commenting on what distinguishes Hybar from its competitors, Hybar’s chief executive officer, Dave Stickler commented, “We have a great site with three modes of transportation; best in class technology; and outstanding highly motivated employees, but what truly differentiates Hybar is our “can-do” “get-in-done” culture. Empowering employees, stripping away bureaucracy, pushing decision making down to the mill floor, and constantly looking for better, faster, more sustainable ways to make steel are the keys to Hybar’s success.”

"Companies don't make billion-dollar investments where they can't succeed—they invest where they know they can grow,” said Governor Sanders. “Hybar's expansion is helping cement Arkansas as a hub for American steel manufacturing while strengthening America's industrial future. We're proud Hybar continues to choose The Natural State."

“Under Dave Stickler’s leadership, Hybar has grown rapidly in Arkansas, and we are proud that the company is expanding again in Mississippi County,” said Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. “The steel industry is thriving in northeastern Arkansas, and Hybar has played an important role in growing this industry. We look forward to Hybar’s success with its new expansion in Osceola and to the continued growth of Arkansas’ steel industry.”

“Hybar is a true success story for the steel industry, building state-of-the-art facilities and producing sustainable scrap metal right in northeastern Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Dave Stickler and Hybar have steadily invested in Arkansas thanks to our state’s infrastructure, workforce, and favorable business climate. We are proud of this continued partnership and look forward to many more years of Hybar’s success in Mississippi County.”

In support of Hybar’s expansion financing, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and TPG Capital BD, LLC served as joint lead bookrunners for a notes offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and Truist Securities and Barclays acted as co-managers. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays served as lead underwriters for a municipal bond offering, and Truist Securities, and Crews & Associates acted as co-managers.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn't happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.