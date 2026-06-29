During Operation Dry Water, Minnesota DNR, law enforcement partners increase patrols for impaired boaters over holiday weekend

With warm weather in the forecast and a long Fourth of July weekend ahead, Minnesota’s waterways likely will be extremely busy in the coming days. Among those who will be on the water: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and their public safety partners, who will work to ensure everyone who heads out makes it home safely.

The officers will be conducting Operation Dry Water July 3-5, an annual nationwide campaign that highlights the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and calls attention to the heavy penalties associated with boating while intoxicated. The goal is to make the water safer for everyone by removing anyone who’s operating under the influence.

BWI is the leading contributing factor to boating accidents and fatalities. While most boaters do the right thing by leaving alcohol on shore, dozens of people are arrested for BWI each year in the days surrounding the Fourth of July.

“People who get caught boating under the influence will go to jail. We have zero tolerance for that behavior,” said Lt. Eric Sullivan, supervisor of the DNR Enforcement Division’s Marine Unit. “Those who choose to boat under the influence put themselves and everyone else on the water in danger. It’s a selfish decision and the consequences can be disastrous and life changing.”

Minnesota has particularly strong BWI laws. Anyone convicted of operating under the influence – whether they’re operating a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle – loses their privilege to operate any of them.

In addition to staying “dry” on the water by avoiding drugs and alcohol, the DNR urges anyone who’s on a boat to wear a life jacket. Oftentimes, boating accidents turn into fatalities because the people who fell overboard weren’t wearing a life jacket.

For more information on Operation Dry Water and boating safety, visit the Operation Dry Water website and the DNR’s boating safety webpage.

Operation Dry Water activities are sponsored by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.