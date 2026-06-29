Minnesota DNR commissioner appoints members to inaugural Community Grant Program Advisory Council

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen has appointed 15 Minnesotans to serve on the inaugural advisory council for the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund Community Grant Program. The insights and knowledge of advisory council members will help the DNR ensure grants support communities in addressing environmental and health impacts; promoting natural resource stewardship; protecting and restoring air, land, water, and wildlife; maintaining and improving existing trails; and managing aquatic invasive species.

Appointees were chosen through an open application and structured review process. The members offer a strong mix of experience, knowledge and geographic perspectives as required by statute. The following individuals have accepted the commissioner’s appointment:

Karl Anderson, Bemidji

Eartha Borer-Bell, Minneapolis

Donna Dalton, Afton

Ameliana Duran, Shoreview

Alyssa Fabia, St. Paul

Jeff Forester, Minneapolis

Robert Garcia-Gradoville Jr., West St. Paul

Don Hickman, Merrifield

Connor Horton, North St. Paul

Jai Kim, Mabel

Gladys Mejia, Minneapolis

J. DeVon Nolen; Minneapolis

Roopali Phadke, St. Paul

Robert Tibbetts, Bemidji

Raining White, Deer River

The advisory council will provide recommendations to the DNR commissioner and Minnesota Legislature on aspects of program implementation and potential program improvements. Meetings will be open to the public and available virtually.

The DNR continues to seek applications from enrolled members of the four federally recognized Dakota communities located within Minnesota to fill two remaining advisory council seats. By statute, two seats on the advisory council must be filled by enrolled members of a Dakota Tribal Nation located in Minnesota. No applications were received from individuals eligible for these seats during the first application round that ended April 10.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the two Dakota Tribal member positions are filled. Application resources are available on the advisory council webpage. Applicants may apply directly at ENRTF Community Grant Advisory Council Dakota Tribal Member Application.

The Minnesota Legislature established the ENRTF Community Grant Program in statute and named the DNR as state agency administrator. Funded projects will protect, conserve, preserve and enhance Minnesota's natural resources. Grant awards will benefit communities and residents in all regions of the state. The DNR anticipates the first round of applications will open in fall 2026.

More information is available on the ENRTF Community Grant Program webpage.