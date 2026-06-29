County announces Independence Day holiday closings

Iredell County offices and services will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

This includes all units of:

Animal Services and Control*

Department of Social Services: Child, Family and Adult Services (Mooresville and Statesville locations)

Elections Office

Government Center (Administration, Finance)

ICATS — office closed and no routes running

Public Health (Mooresville and Statesville) — offices closed and no Mobile Health Unit clinic

Public Library (Statesville, Harmony and Troutman branches) will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

Register of Deeds Office

Iredell County Solid Waste Facility will be open Friday, July 3, closed on Saturday July 4. The 901 and Mooresville stations will reopen Sunday, July 5, with regular hours.

Tax Office

Veteran Services

Park and Recreation:

Recreation Center – Open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4

Parks – Open dawn to dusk year-round.

Seasonal pool – Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4



*Animal Services: Closed on Friday, July 3, with Animal Control Officers responding to animal-related emergencies only during this closure. Please call Emergency Communications at 704-878-5335, should you experience an animal-related emergency during this time. Officers will resume the regular summer hours for our Animal Control Division on Saturday July 4, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The Adoption Office will be closed on Saturday, July 4.