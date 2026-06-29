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Elections: Municipal Candidate Filing Set to Begin for Harmony and Love Valley

Municipal Candidate filing for the Towns of Harmony and Love Valley begins on Monday, July 6 at 8 am and ends on Friday, July 17 at NOON.  Filing will be at the Iredell County Board of Elections office located at 203 Stockton Street in Statesville.  Filing fees must be paid with cash, check or money order.  Debit and credit card transactions are not accepted. 

You must reside within the city limits of the municipality in order to run for office.  For further information, call the Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 or click on the links below.

November 3, 2026 Election Dates & Deadlines

General Municipal Information

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Elections: Municipal Candidate Filing Set to Begin for Harmony and Love Valley

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