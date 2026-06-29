Durham Poet Receives Atlas World Record Certification for 50,016-Word Prose-Poetry Manuscript

The Headshot of Jaiden Hordosillo

Poet Jaiden Hordosillo has been recognized by Atlas World Records after completing a 50,016-word prose-poetry manuscript in a single session lasting 17 hours.

The result was a 50,016-word prose-poetry manuscript and, years later, a reminder that sometimes the projects we're told to let go of are the ones worth pursuing the furthest.” — Jaiden Hordosillo

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas World Records has officially certified and archived a literary endurance achievement by poet, publisher, and literary researcher Jaiden Hordosillo . The certification recognizes the creation of a 50,016-word prose-poetry manuscript completed during a single documented writing session lasting 17 hours and 47 minutes.The record-setting manuscript was written on November 2, 2022, and was livestreamed across multiple platforms as the work was created in real time. Following review of the documentation and evidence submitted, Atlas World Records certified the achievement and published it within its official archive.Unlike conventional speed-writing accomplishments focused solely on word count, the certified work was created as a book-length prose-poetry manuscript, placing the achievement at the intersection of literary endurance, poetry, and experimental long-form writing.Atlas World Records described the accomplishment as a "livestreamed literary endurance achievement" in which Hordosillo created a 50,016-word prose-poetry manuscript in a single documented session."The manuscript began as a music video script for Korn that was ultimately scrapped for being too dark. I was disappointed it wasn't used, but I was even more disappointed that I wasn't going to see where the story went," said Hordosillo. "So I spent nearly eighteen hours following the idea wherever it wanted to go. The result was a 50,016-word prose-poetry manuscript and, years later, a certified world record. It's a reminder that sometimes the projects we're told to let go of are the ones worth pursuing the furthest."The record arrives during a period of expanding literary activity for Hordosillo. In recent months, he has launched community-focused poetry events in Durham, established archival publishing initiatives for individual poems, and begun collaborating with libraries and preservation organizations on issues related to literary access and preservation.The official Atlas World Records archive entry documenting the achievement is publicly available through the organization's website.About Jaiden HordosilloJaiden Hordosillo is a poet, publisher, and literary researcher based in Durham, North Carolina. His work explores poetry, preservation, publishing systems, and the intersection of literature with emerging forms of distribution and archiving. He is the founder of an independent literary publishing initiative dedicated to expanding access to poetry and literary scholarship.

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