Country Rock Star Maddie Hogan to release new single "The Long Haul" July 10th featuring country artist Nolan Quinn

I am so happy to feature Nolan Quinn on this song with me” — Maddie Hogan, Country Rock Artist

CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Rock music artist Maddie Hogan American Idol Season 15 Golden Ticket Winner is HOT! HOT! HOT! And on the rise. Her Follow up single "TheLong Haul" is out July 10th , this highly anticipated single is available on all platforms and everywhere music is available including Spotify and features fellow country artist Nolan Quinn, Maddie just played the Barefoot Country Music Fest in NJ. www.officialmaddiehogan.com for more information and touring schedule.On July 11, one day after the new song releases, she will take the stage with her full band a the Whale of a Day Festival in South Jersey, where Nolan Quinn will join her for the song’s live debut. Hogan will release Anthem for the Black and Blue on September 4, 20256, held at the Naval Air Station in Wildwood Aviation Museum at Cape May Airport.She has written a song to honor our Law Enforcement that song called “ANTHEM FOR THE BLACK AND BLUE”Hogan will release Anthem for the Black and Blue on September 4 and later that day perform the song with her full band at AirFest 2026, held at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at Cape May Airport.Her fanbase is Global and Maddie is rocking the country music scene; she is not to be missed!Follow Maddie on social media @ms_maddiehoganABOUT MADDIE HOGANMaddie Hogan is a rising country-rock artist whose rich vocals, catchy songwriting, and commanding stage presence are quickly gaining attention throughout the music industry. After receiving a Golden Ticket on Season 15 of American Idol, Hogan built momentum with original music that blends modern country storytelling with rock-and-roll edge. Her song “Beautiful Temporary” won Best Song in a Music Video at the Scotland International Festival of Cinema, and Nashville Music Scene Magazine named her an Artist/Songwriter to Watch in 2025.Originally from Delaware County, Pennsylvania and now based at the Jersey Shore, Hogan’s sound reflects both her rock-and-roll roots and her love for melodic country storytelling. Influenced by artists who blur the lines between country, rock, and pop, she has crafted a style that feels both modern and timeless. She collaborates with award-winning producers as she establishes herself as a rising force in the evolving country-rock landscape.Following the June 5 release of "Singin' With the Howlin' Wind," Hogan continues building momentum with more new music on the horizon. Her upcoming duet with a fellow Cape May country artist is set for release on July 10, followed by a heartfelt patriotic ballad honoring the nation's police force on September 4. As she continues recording her upcoming album, she is steadily carving out a lane entirely her own.

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