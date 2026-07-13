Grow More Technology Group Expands Digital LED Mobile Billboard Truck & Media Van Fleet Across Canada for DOOH Growth

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National mobile media truck network reports strong summer activations — including live Calgary Stampede campaigns — as event-driven ooh advertising accelerates

Mobile LED billboard advertising is no longer an alternative—it's becoming a core strategy for brands that want to reach people where they live, work, and attend events.” — Jay N

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow More Technology Group Corp. , a national Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising company, today reported accelerating demand for its digital LED mobile billboard trucks, media vans, and advertising vans (ADvans) across Canada, capping a summer of high-visibility event activations and signalling continued fleet expansion into the second half of 2026.The company ran two active LED truck campaigns during the 2026 Calgary Stampede, which wrapped up July 13, putting advertiser messaging directly in front of one of Western Canada's largest annual crowds. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now in its final week — semifinals July 14 and 15 and the final July 19 — Grow More says the summer has demonstrated exactly why brands are shifting budget toward mobile out-of-home: the ability to follow the crowd instead of waiting for it.Movability Is the New VisibilityUnlike fixed billboards that wait for an audience, Grow More's digital mobile billboard trucks bring the message directly to where people already are — event grounds, downtown cores, stadiums, retail districts, and high-traffic corridors."The Stampede showed it perfectly. Our trucks were where the crowds were, when they were there," said Sahil Preet, Founder of Grow More Technology Group Corp. "A mobile billboard truck can move with an event all day long. That's visibility you simply can't buy from a wall. We ran two trucks through Stampede this year, and demand tells us that number only grows from here."Each Grow More digital LED truck is built for impact, featuring three high-brightness LED screens — two video-enabled side screens at 1280×720 and a 720×720 rear screen — engineered for clear day-and-night visibility. Every truck delivers an estimated 50,000+ impressions per day, backed by GPS route tracking and daily campaign reporting.A Summer That Proved the ModelThe 2026 event season gave mobile out-of-home a rare spotlight. Between the FIFA World Cup drawing international crowds into Toronto and Vancouver and the Calgary Stampede packing Western Canada, advertisers needed formats that could physically reach audiences on the move.Grow More's two Stampede truck campaigns are a signal of where the company is heading. With festival season, back-to-school, and the holiday lead-up ahead, the company expects event-based activations to expand across additional markets and additional trucks.A Full Mobile Out-of-Home Advertising NetworkGrow More operates as a data-driven DOOH and AdTech company, not a single-service vendor. Core offerings include: Digital LED mobile billboard truck campaigns — dedicated trucks running custom routesMobile billboard advertising and digital media van activations for launches, events, and citywide pushesGeofencing and digital retargeting — connecting real-world exposure to online audiencesEvent and festival advertising — targeted activations around high-traffic momentsCity-targeted and nationwide campaigns across Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and OttawaAdvertising agency partnerships — white-label and programmatic mobile OOHWhy Mobile Billboard Trucks OutperformMobile media trucks can't be skipped, blocked, or scrolled past. They deliver real-world impressions in physical space, then extend reach through geofencing and retargeting — pairing the impact of out-of-home with the precision of digital. For brands, agencies, real estate developers, retailers, event organizers, and awareness campaigns, the advertising van model offers flexible routes, real-time creative changes, and transparent reporting legacy outdoor media can't match.Book Now for Fall and Holiday CampaignsWith the summer event season winding down and the fall and holiday advertising rush approaching, Grow More is encouraging brands and agencies to secure dates early, as prime routes and trucks book out quickly during peak periods.To plan a mobile billboard truck campaign, visit growmoretechgroup.com or contact the team directly.About Grow More Technology Group Corp.Grow More Technology Group Corp. is a national Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising company specializing in digital LED mobile billboard trucks, mobile media vans, geofencing, and event-based advertising across Canada. Operating GPS-tracked digital billboard trucks in major markets nationwide, Grow More helps brands turn movement into measurable visibility. "Impressions that matter" and "Movability is the new visibility."

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