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Notice of Box Elder County Board of Canvassers Meeting

I, Marla R. Young, Box Elder County Clerk submit for publication the following notice:

Notice is given that on July 7, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. at the Box Elder County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 1 S. Main Brigham City, Utah the Box Elder Board of Canvassers will meet to canvass the returns and declare the results of the 2026 Primary Election.

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Notice of Box Elder County Board of Canvassers Meeting

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