B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION WELCOMES RABBI BRYAN WEXLER AS SENIOR RABBI

B'nai Torah Congregation Rabbi Bryan Wexler Rabbi Bryan Wexler and his family

New Leadership Marks Next Chapter Following Distinguished 31-Year Tenure of Rabbi David Steinhardt

Together, we have an opportunity to deepen connections, foster belonging, and continue to create meaningful Jewish experiences that enrich the lives of individuals and families at every stage of life.” — Senior Rabbi Bryan Wexler

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S., proudly announces the appointment of Rabbi Bryan Wexler as its new Senior Rabbi. Rabbi Wexler assumes the role following the retirement of longtime spiritual leader Rabbi David Steinhardt, who concluded an extraordinary 31-year tenure on June 30, 2025.“Rabbi Wexler embodies the values that have long defined B’nai Torah: compassion, community, a deep commitment to all aspects of Jewish life, and a passion for lifelong Jewish learning,” said Leesa Parker, Executive Director of B’nai Torah Congregation. “As we honor Rabbi Steinhardt’s extraordinary legacy and look toward the future, we are excited to welcome Rabbi Wexler as our new Senior Rabbi. He brings warmth, vision, and a remarkable ability to connect with people. Rabbi Wexler offers tremendous promise and hope for our future while honoring the traditions, values, and relationships that have long been at the heart of B’nai Torah. We look forward to the next chapter of our congregation’s journey under his leadership."A passionate rabbi and educator, Rabbi Wexler is committed to helping people find meaningful entry points into Judaism while discovering and strengthening their own Jewish voices. Grounded in Torah, relationship-building, and lifelong learning, he strives to build on B’nai Torah’s inclusive and inspiring Jewish community and continue to ensure individuals and families of all ages can find purpose, connection, and belonging.Rabbi Wexler was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) in 2017, where he also earned a master’s degree in Jewish Education from the William Davidson Graduate School of Jewish Education. During his rabbinical studies, he was a Wexner Graduate Fellow, a UJA Graduate Fellow, and a Leffell-AIPAC Fellow. He served as a Rabbinic Intern at Park Avenue Synagogue and a Rabbinic Fellow at B’nai Jeshurun, both in Manhattan. He also trained as a chaplain at Mount Sinai Hospital, worked at Camp Ramah in the Berkshires, and studied at the Hadar Institute. Rabbi Wexler earned his bachelor’s degree in Near Eastern and Judaic Studies and Philosophy from Brandeis University.“From my very first conversations with congregants and community leaders, I felt an incredible sense of warmth, energy, and purpose at B’nai Torah,” said Rabbi Wexler. “This is a congregation that values learning, embraces tradition, and genuinely cares for one another. My family and I are thrilled to join this remarkable community, and I look forward to building relationships, celebrating life’s meaningful moments together, and helping create a vibrant Jewish future for generations to come.”He added, “B’nai Torah has a strong foundation, a rich history, and an inspiring vision for the future. Together, we have an opportunity to deepen connections, foster belonging, and continue to create meaningful Jewish experiences that enrich the lives of individuals and families at every stage of life. I am honored to serve as Senior Rabbi and excited for all that lies ahead.”Prior to joining B’nai Torah, Rabbi Wexler served for nine years as Associate Rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. During his tenure, he played an integral role in every aspect of congregational life, leading worship services, teaching learners of all ages, officiating lifecycle events, and providing pastoral care. He created and facilitated Healing Services, developed an award-winning Hebrew High School and Teen Engagement Program, and worked closely with numerous synagogue committees and lay leaders.Rabbi Wexler has also been an active leader within the broader Jewish community. He served as President of the Southern New Jersey Tri-County Board of Jewish Clergy, Rabbinic Chair of the Goodblatt Academy’s Introduction to Judaism program, and Vice President of the Philadelphia Region of the Rabbinical Assembly.Rabbi Wexler and his wife, Rebecca, are the proud parents of three children: Meyer, Gavi, and Eliana. Together, they are committed to building a Jewish home filled with learning, kindness, gratitude, and joy. Outside the synagogue, Rabbi Wexler enjoys spending time with his family and cheering passionately for Philadelphia sports teams, a devotion he plans to maintain even after relocating to South Florida.B’nai Torah Congregation will host a series of welcome events in the coming months, providing congregants and members of the broader community with opportunities to meet and engage with Rabbi Wexler.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast U.S. with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

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