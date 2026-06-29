Gill Announces Hearing on DEI in American Institutions

WASHINGTON—Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses Chairman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “Combating DEI in American Institutions.” During the hearing, members will analyze how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies can be pretexts for illegal and unconstitutional discrimination and how employers, universities, and other institutions routinely discriminate on the basis of race, sex, and national origin. Members will also highlight how the Trump Administration has been working to abolish illegal DEI policies that harm all Americans.

“Fortune 500 companies and universities that enact discriminatory DEI policies are intentionally depriving qualified Americans of employment and academic opportunities in favor of race and sex-based discrimination. Even worse, these companies and universities attempt to disguise their illegal DEI programs by renaming them and inventing new ways to discriminate against applicants and employees. Congress must do its part to bolster the Trump Administration’s actions to eliminate race and sex discrimination. I look forward to hearing from witnesses on ways to eliminate these unfair practices,” said Task Force Chairman Gill.

WHAT: “Combating DEI in American Institutions”

DATE: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mike Gonzalez, Angeles T. Arredondo E Pluribus Unum Senior Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

Inez Feltscher Stepman, Senior Policy and Legal Analyst, Independent Women

Michael Shires, Ph.D., Vice Chair of Education Opportunity, Higher Education, and Senior Policy Officer, America First Policy Institute

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.