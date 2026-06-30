Generate More High-Intent Leads From Search.

A search partnership built for where the AI video market is heading.

Hedra is building something exciting in AI video. The 66th’s job was to make sure the right people could find it.” — Liam Lytton

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 66th announced results from its ongoing partnership with Hedra, the fast-moving AI video generation platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz, which has raised $44 million in total funding. In four months, Hedra grew organic Google revenue by 196%, revenue from ChatGPT by 1,150%, and revenue from Gemini by 180%.As AI video generation expands, so does the number of buyers searching for it, and increasingly those buyers turn to AI assistants to decide what to use. The partnership was built to meet that demand wherever it shows up, on Google and inside the assistants people now trust to recommend tools.The approach rests on a single idea: build the foundation once, and it works everywhere people look. The same library of pages that helps a buyer on Google decide also gives AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini something to read and cite. One body of work, pointed at buyers, performing across every surface at once."Hedra is building something exciting in AI video. The 66th’s job was to make sure the right people could find it. When someone's deciding what to use, we made sure Hedra is the name they run into, on Google and inside the AI tools,” said Liam Lytton, founder and CEO of The 66th.The results compounded across both surfaces. Organic Google revenue grew by 196%, and the organic purchaser rate increased more than sixfold as buyers ready to choose found Hedra at the moment they were making a decision. Over the same period, revenue from ChatGPT grew by 1,150% and revenue from Gemini grew by 180%, as those assistants increasingly recommended Hedra to buyers.That AI growth points at where the market is heading. As more buyers ask AI assistants to discover and compare tools, the content those assistants trust becomes a sales channel of its own. A page built to convert a human shopper does double duty: the buyer reads it and buys, the assistant reads it and recommends.“We worked with Liam at Hedra and are happy with the deliverables. He executes fast and works quite independently, delivering high quality blogs and landing pages for us," added Sandra Nachförg-Buleandra, Go-to-Market Lead at Hedra.More about the partnership results here. About The 66thThe 66th Agency is a Vancouver-based, founder-led digital agency offering Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), website development, and consulting to businesses globally, across industries. The agency supports clients ranging from traditional service businesses to consumer goods and AI startups.About HedraHedra is an AI video generation platform headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with $44 million in total funding including a Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz. Hedra evolves in real-time, learning from every asset. The more you create, the deeper its brand intelligence gets, accelerating your workflow and ensuring perfectly aligned output.

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