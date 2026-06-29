Northeast Indiana legislators receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (June 29, 2026) – Recently, Northeast Indiana legislators received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation.

"These committee meetings will allow for lawmakers to examine issues like workers' compensation and others important to our workforce and economy," Abbott said. "The goal is to take what we learn through summer study committees and use it to shape practical recommendations ahead of the legislative session, so our bills are based on Hoosier input."

State Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola) will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor and as a member of the Indiana Soybean Alliance.

"I'm looking forward to taking a close, practical look at Indiana's workers' compensation system, especially the relationship between benefits, premiums and overall stability," Isa said. "As we look at potential changes, we need to understand what's driving costs and make sure the system is fair and sustainable for both workers and employees."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola) represents House District 51,

which includes all of LaGrange County and a portion of Steuben County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.