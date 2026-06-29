Firefighters Urge Residents to Celebrate Safely

Posted On: June 29, 2026

With Independence Day on the way, Volusia County Fire Rescue officials are encouraging residents to leave the show to the pros – and keep personal fireworks off the beach. There are twice as many fires reported on Independence Day than on any other day, and half of those are from fireworks.

Remember, consumer-grade fireworks are banned on Volusia County’s beaches, where they not only leave a mess, but they can also frighten nesting sea turtles and cause birds to abandon their nests.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by watching public displays,” said Fire Chief Joe King. “We caution residents against using fireworks because they can cause fires and injuries when used improperly.”

Fireworks injure more than 10,000 people each year, and even sparklers can be dangerous, Chief King noted. They burn at temperatures of 1,200 degrees, which is as hot as a blow torch. When children hold sparklers close to their bodies, they can burn their skin or set fire to their clothes.

Volusia County Fire Rescue offers these safety tips for consumers who purchase legal fireworks:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.