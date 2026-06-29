Attorney General Knudsen announces new Forensic Science Division administrator

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the appointment of Kimberly Kutch to the position of Forensic Science Division (FSD) administrator. Kutch brings 30 years of experience in a variety of both state and county government leadership positions to the role.

“I am pleased to welcome Kimberly to the Montana Department of Justice. Her leadership experience will be an asset to our team as she manages the state crime lab’s day-to-day operations to support law enforcement’s efforts to solve crimes and put criminals away,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “There are high standards of forensic analysis that Montana’s criminal justice system depends on, and I have no doubt she will deliver.”

“I am honored to be selected by Attorney General Knudsen to lead FSD, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Montanans,” Kutch said. “FSD has a critical role in the criminal justice community, and I will work to ensure it continues to do so effectively.”

Prior to her appointment, Kutch held the position as a human services manager for Sarasota County, Florida. Throughout her career, she managed programs in criminal justice, child welfare, substance abuse and mental health, aging, and veterans’ services. She has also managed contracts involving $846.7 million in federal and state funding, ensuring fiscal accountability and program integrity.

Kutch earned a Bachelor of Science in criminology, a Master of Science in Administration of criminal justice, a Master of Arts in mental health counseling, and an Education Specialist degree in school counseling.

Kutch is taking over for Travis Spinder who served as the administrator for FSD since 2021 and will return to his role as a Firearm and Toolmark Examiner.