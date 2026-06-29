ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the fourth round of grants from the Rural Site Development Initiative (RSDI) within the OneGeorgia Authority, totaling $7.8 million for ten local projects across the state. With this latest round of grants, the State of Georgia has invested $28 million into rural site development projects since the program's launch in FY 2025.

“Since I took office, over 64 percent of new jobs created have gone to parts of our state outside the metro Atlanta region, and the Rural Site Development Initiative is an important part of that broader effort to bring opportunity to all parts of Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I'm grateful for the great partnership of the General Assembly in funding and promoting this program, and I look forward to even more jobs and investment going to rural areas.”

RSDI grants are awarded for either site improvement or to assist with the costs of seeking Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certification on approved projects critical to economic development in that area of the state. Communities match state funding at various levels, based on the program's criteria.

“Rural site development grants are essential to Georgia’s growth, productivity, and sustainability,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I commend Governor Brian Kemp for leading the charge to fund and promote this program, which has awarded $28 million for critical projects in rural communities across Georgia.”

“Rural communities are the lifeblood of Georgia’s economy, which is why the House is proud to support Rural Site Development Grants that help bring good-paying jobs to hardworking Georgians across our state,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “I am especially proud of the investments being made in Southeast Georgia as the region navigates unprecedented changes in the forestry industry that has sustained our communities for generations. These grants will strengthen economic opportunity across the region and ensure the continued success of our entire state.”

“GRAD sites are important to local strategies for attracting employers and investment in Georgia’s communities,” said Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “Rural Site Development Grants enable communities to plan for their future success.”

“Over the last several years, GRAD sites have helped attract an estimated 10,000 jobs to communities across the state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Proactive economic development planning, including through shovel-ready sites, strengthens our entire portfolio and competitiveness as a state.”

To learn more about the Rural Site Development Initiative and the OneGeorgia Authority that scores and votes on eligible grant awards, visit the program’s page on the Department of Community Affairs website here.

For more on the application process and eligibility, visit the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s webpage.

Site Improvement Grants

Effingham County

The Effingham County Development Authority in coastal Georgia was awarded $1.8 million for site readiness improvements, including the construction of a sewer pump station, at the GRAD-certified Savannah Portside International Park. The total project costs are $2.5 million.

Columbus-Muscogee County

The Development Authority of Columbus in west Georgia was awarded $2 million for site improvement work, including clearing and grading, at the GRAD-certified Muscogee Technology Park. The total project costs are $10 million.

McIntosh County

The McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority near coastal Georgia was awarded $1.5 million for road, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements at the GRAD-certified Tidewaters Industrial Park. The total project costs are $2.8 million. This is the second site development award for McIntosh County, which previously received a GRAD-Certification Scholarship to for this grant. McIntosh County’s progression shows the importance of project-ready sites within Georgia’s communities.

Thomaston-Upson County

The Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority in west-central Georgia was awarded $2 million to construct water, sewer, and transportation infrastructure at the GRAD-certified Central Georgia Business and Technology Park. The total project costs are $2.3 million.

GRAD-Certification Scholarships

Albany-Dougherty County

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission in southwest Georgia was awarded $135,000 to certify the Pecan Grove Industrial Park. The total project costs are $180,000.

Glynn County

The Glynn County Development Authority in coastal Georgia was awarded $107,500 for surveys and research to prepare the Mallard Industrial Park for GRAD certification. The total project costs are $119,500.

Harris County

The Development Authority of Harris County in west Georgia was awarded $54,400 to certify the largest remaining tract of the Northwest Harris Business Park. The total project costs are $77,500.

Jeffersonville-Twigs County

The Development Authority of Jeffersonville & Twiggs County in middle Georgia was awarded $22,500 for surveys and studies required to certify the Hillandale Tract. The total project costs are $25,000.

Screven County

The Screven County Development Authority near coastal Georgia was awarded $121,500 for studies and surveys necessary for the Screven Industrial Park to receive GRAD certification. The total project costs are $135,000.

Seminole County

The Seminole County Development Authority in southwest Georgia was awarded $47,250 for assessments and surveys to GRAD certify the East Industrial Park. The total project costs are $52,500.

Grant Funding and Eligibility

Eligible activities for use of grant funds include, but are not limited to, site studies, land grading, and other essential community infrastructure efforts that support site development. Grantees demonstrated substantive plans for industrial site development while meeting OneGeorgia Authority eligibility requirements. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs.

About Georgia Department of Economic Development

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a location for arts, film, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit georgia.org for more information.

About Georgia Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong, vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low to moderate incomes buy homes, rent housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit dca.ga.gov.

Contact Director of External Affairs, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Ryan Evans

Contact Communication Specialist, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Bryce Ethridge