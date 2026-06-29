Rescheduled: Westbound I-70 on-ramp at Providence Road in Columbia to close overnight July 1, 6, 7

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Due to weather, the ramp closure of Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road) to westbound Interstate 70 in Columbia, planned to begin tonight, has been rescheduled. The ramp is now set to close overnight July 1, July 6, and July 7. Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate closing the ramp from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for earthwork. Drivers will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use extra caution, and follow posted signs and traffic control devices.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

This work is part of one project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Rocheport to Columbia, which will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 14-mile stretch of I-70 between the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport and approximately U.S. Route 63 in Columbia. This $441 million fixed-cost contract includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and will also make interchange improvements at Route J/O, Midway (Route 40), Stadium Blvd., Business Loop 70, Providence Rd., Rangeline St., and U.S. Route 63.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and governor provides, $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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